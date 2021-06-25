Cancel
Nixa, MO

Courtney Frerichs Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNixa native Courtney Frerichs has qualified for another chance to compete in the summer Olympics after finishing second in the women’s 3,000 meter Steeplechase final. Frerichs finished 11th in the steeplechase at the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio. She’ll compete in Tokyo next month.

