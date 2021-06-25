Courtney Frerichs Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

Unlike the men’s game, the final official Olympics rankings revealed minimal volatility in the women's field. A week ago, when the men’s rankings went final, the official release from the International Golf Federation with the list of qualifiers was our first signal that several high profile names were declining to go to Tokyo for the summer games. Tyrrell Hatton, then a top 10 player in the world, and presumed to be playing for Great Britain at the Olympics, was nowhere to be found on the list. The same for Team GB first alternate Matthew Fitzpatrick, or South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, or Spain’s Sergio Garcia, or … you get the idea. The publication of the final list forced several of those would-be qualifiers to follow with statements on why they weren't going to Tokyo.