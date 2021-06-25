Camping beyond the tent with RVshare

Take the outdoor experience anywhere with the AMC X HEIMPLANET Collaboration WOLF+ TRUCK and CLOUDBREAK TENT. This innovative collaboration integrates a durable HEIMPLANET tent into a WOLF+ AMC truck. The electric vehicle has a range of 250–275+ miles and features a dual-motor 4-wheel drive. What’s more, it accelerates from 0–60 mph in 5.9 seconds, which is pretty respectable for a personal vehicle. In fact, the WOLF+ runs on an electric platform powered by modern renewable energy. Furthermore, the cabin has room for 4 passengers and 40 cu ft of cargo space. Additionally, the HEIMPLANET tent features weatherproof, durable, and high-quality materials that include rip-resistant polyester. Moreover, the inner tent is open to the truck bed, which you can use as a resting place. Finally, with its Bluetooth connectivity, large center display, and premium sound system, there’s nothing this car lacks.