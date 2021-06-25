Cancel
Camping beyond the tent with RVshare

First Coast News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimilar to VRBO and Airbnb, RVshare allows you to rent out an RV for your vacation. Let's go camping!

www.firstcoastnews.com
Hikingthemanual.com

The 10 Best Backpacking Tents for Hiking and Camping in 2021

Hiking and backpacking shelters come in all shapes, sizes, and prices. Big, heavy tent options offer plenty of room for people and gear but weigh you down while trekking to the next camp. Ultralight models save your legs from burning on the trail but rarely provide proper living space or weather protection. Buying the right tent requires shopping a wide range of solutions. If you’re looking for a camping tent that falls somewhere in the middle, you’re going to want a backpacking tent. Thankfully, we’ve done the hard work for you to round up the best backpacking tents, from budget to ultralight and everything in-between.
TravelArizona Daily Sun

Travel for less this Summer when you rent an RV from RVshare

RVshare is the world’s first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, serving more than 60,000 RV owners across the US. With thousands of satisfied customers and a broad inventory ranging from travel trailers to luxury motorhomes, RVshare has the perfect RV for your vacation, tailgate, or temporary lodging needs.
Traveltravelawaits.com

How RVshare Saved My Summer RV Road Trip

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The plan was straightforward: I’d drive with a girlfriend from my Colorado home to St. George, Utah, for a few days of hiking, spa treatments, and pool time at a desert resort. My husband would pick me up in our RV, and we’d set off on an 18-day road trip in Nevada and California while my friend drove back to Colorado on her own.
Pennsylvania StatePopular Mechanics

The Best Backpacking Tents for All Your Remote Adventures

Remote destinations call for backpacking tents that can keep up. Brands continue to innovate with ever lighter and more packable shelters. And don’t be fooled by the paper-thin walls—they’re plenty stormproof, too. We’re speaking from experience when we say these trusty shelters are the ones you’ll want when the mountains, woods, or wherever start calling.
Lifestylethemanual.com

The Best Four-Person Tents for Camping With Your Friends This 2021

The only thing better than camping is camping with friends (or family … or your dog). If y’all like each other enough, why not invest in one big camping tent, rather than multiple shelters for each person? You’ll save money, pack weight, and the hassle of lugging all that extra camping gear on the trail. We’ve done the hard work for you to roundup the best four-person tents for backpacking, camping, or car camping. Now it’s time to start making those campsite reservations.
Hobbiessolotravelerworld.com

Solo Camping: Tent Camping, Safety, and the RV Option

I love camping! I have typically gone with family and friends but, in recent years, I have gone camping solo. I love being outside all day long. I love hiking, a hammock, and a good book, eating outside all the time, and building a fire. I love rambling the day away with no required chores other than cooking, eating, and dishes. That rambling is easier when I'm solo.
CarsPosted by
Gadget Flow

AMC X HEIMPLANET Collaboration WOLF+ TRUCK and CLOUDBREAK TENT lets you camp anywhere

Take the outdoor experience anywhere with the AMC X HEIMPLANET Collaboration WOLF+ TRUCK and CLOUDBREAK TENT. This innovative collaboration integrates a durable HEIMPLANET tent into a WOLF+ AMC truck. The electric vehicle has a range of 250–275+ miles and features a dual-motor 4-wheel drive. What’s more, it accelerates from 0–60 mph in 5.9 seconds, which is pretty respectable for a personal vehicle. In fact, the WOLF+ runs on an electric platform powered by modern renewable energy. Furthermore, the cabin has room for 4 passengers and 40 cu ft of cargo space. Additionally, the HEIMPLANET tent features weatherproof, durable, and high-quality materials that include rip-resistant polyester. Moreover, the inner tent is open to the truck bed, which you can use as a resting place. Finally, with its Bluetooth connectivity, large center display, and premium sound system, there’s nothing this car lacks.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Only

You Can Stay In A Canvas Tent On A Vineyard At Vino Camp Sawtooth In Idaho

Does waking up to gorgeous vineyard views sound like your type of getaway? If so, you’ll want to take a look at this unique glamping destination in Idaho. Vino Camp is a place where you can fall asleep in a tent on a vineyard! Best of all, campers are mere steps away from some of […] The post You Can Stay In A Canvas Tent On A Vineyard At Vino Camp Sawtooth In Idaho appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Vice

Under a Hundo: The Best Camping Tents for Under $100

Welcome to Under a Hundo, where your faithful VICE editors find the best versions of anything and everything you're desperately seeking—all for under $100. Whether it’s fancy knives, instant-vacation-vibes patio furniture, or suspiciously underpriced ghost-hunting equipment, we’ve got your thrifty needs covered. If there’s one thing we know about camping,...
Lifestylelincolnjournalonline.com

Salem Camp meeting plans tour of historic tents July 10

To celebrate the opening weekend of Salem Camp meeting and invite the community to the historic campground, long-time “tenters” are hosting a Tour of Tents from 1:30 to 3:30 Saturday, July 10. Tents is an unusual term for the rustic cabins that encircle the campground, but the name harkens back to the 1800s, in the early days of the camp […]
Hobbiesthreeriverspublishing.com

Fly fishing attracting more women for the challenges provided

Introduced to fly fishing at ten years of age, Joan Wulff is the “First Lay of Fly Fishing.” She grew up knowing about shotguns and fly fishing, a rarity in any sportsman’s circles in the last 100 years. Her father, Jimmy Salvato, owned the Paterson Rod and Gun Store in New Jersey and introduced Joan to fly fishing at an early age.
Carsmanofmany.com

$3,000 TEDPoP Rooftop Tent is Built for the Whole Family

Rooftop tents have revolutionised camping by transforming just about any vehicle into an RV. The drawback has been that the size limitations have kept occupancy low, and access has been limited to just one side of the vehicle. South Korea outdoor brand TEDS is changing all that with the TEDPop Pop-Up Dual Expandable Rooftop Tent. This new tent sleeps up to five people, making it a fit for many families, and it offers two entries, so you’re not crawling over people to get in and out.
Traveltripsavvy.com

Bryce Canyon National Park: The Complete Guide

When it comes to outstanding outdoor locations, Utah has a blessing of riches. From towering snowcapped peaks to arid deserts to narrow, twisting stone canyons, the state has something to offer just about anyone who enjoys exploring wild places. One of the best of those places is Bryce Canyon National Park, which is home to some of the most stunning and memorable landscapes found anywhere in the American West.
CarsWREG

The best pop-up tent

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Camping is great fun, but setting up your tent can be a hassle, especially if you’re inexperienced, arrive at the campsite after dark, or simply don’t have much time. Pop-up tents take just seconds to pitch and peg down, and you’re free to enjoy your getaway.
Hobbiesperutribune.com

OUTDOORS WITH BUD: Even catching small fish is fun

For a good number of years, I was addicted to competitive bass fishing and it seemed like I was always either on the road traveling or in the boat fishing a tournament. In order to be competitive, I had to catch nice sized fish or I felt like I let myself and my fishing sponsors down. As much as I hated to admit it, it started taking the fun out of fishing.
Animalscastlecountryradio.com

How to stay safe around bison

With summer in full swing, many Utahns are heading to the outdoors for recreation. While you are hiking or camping this year, particularly on Antelope Island, there are some important safety tips you should keep in mind if you encounter a bison. Antelope Island State Park is a popular recreational...
Kidsmomtastic.com

The Best Teepee Tents for Kids

Does your child love to hide away in pillow forts or spend time alone time doing pensive activities like reading? If you answered yes to either of those questions, you may want to consider getting a teepee tent for your child. These tents give kids a safe space for imagination, play, and reading. Because of their popularity, there are a lot of different options for teepee tents. It can be difficult sifting through all of them. But don’t worry, we’ve compiled a list of our favorites. Just keep reading to find the perfect teepee tent for your kids.

