Mueller charged with violating restraining order

Kyle Allen Mueller, 40, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of harassment - violating a restraining order. On April 19, a Morrison County District Court judge issued a harassment restraining order (HRO) prohibiting Mueller from having any contact with a protected party. The HRO also prevents him from having any contact with the protected party’s minor child, and from being within 100 yards of their home. The order remains in effect until April 2023.