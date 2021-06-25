Cancel
Every Dragon Ball Z Saga Ranked From Worst to Best

By Ben Hestad
TVOvermind
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball is one of the most beloved anime series of all time, and it’s what introduced a large portion of the Western population into anime through Toonami as kids. The show has been airing for many years now and has spanned several sequel series and plenty of movies – though many of those movies are no longer canon. Dragon Ball does things a little bit differently when it comes to storytelling, with each story arc being split up into what are known as “Sagas.” Every fan of Dragon Ball Z has their favorite Saga, and it’s almost impossible for one to compare them to each other, but here we are…comparing them. So, how does each Dragon Ball Z Saga stack up against one another? Here’s every major Dragon Ball Z Saga ranked from worst to best! Oh, also…spoilers incoming.

Video GamesTVOvermind

Every Majin Buu Form in DBZ Ranked From Least to Most Likeable

I’ve been watching a lot of Dragon Ball Z lately, because I swore to myself – and my best friend – that I would finish it one of these days. Well, I finally finished it, which means that I also finished the Majin Buu Saga. Which also means that I have now seen every form of Majin Buu in Dragon Ball Z, so I am now able to put together a list to rank every single form that Majin Buu has taken in Dragon Ball Z. Keep in mind, this will not count forms that we may have seen in other versions of Dragon Ball, this is only counting forms that we saw in Dragon Ball Z. So, which one of Majin Buu’s forms is the best? Which one is the worst? Let’s find out!
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Art Gives Kale and Caulflia Their Biggest Makeover Yet

The animation of Dragon Ball Super definitely changed things up since the days of Dragon Ball Z, with Toei Animation giving the adventures of Goku and the Z Fighters a fresh coat of paint, but one fan artist has decided to imagine what the Saiyan female fighters from Universe Six would look like if they debuted in the 90s. Though Kale and Caulifla have yet to appear in Dragon Ball Super following their appearance in the Tournament of Power Arc, the Super Saiyans have become fan favorites since taking on Goku and the other warriors of Universe 7.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Launches Exclusive New Majin Buu Funko

Dragon Ball as a series hasn't been shy about bringing back its villains with new roles, with Majin Buu returning as an ally following the destruction of Kid Buu and the influence of Mr. Satan on his personality, and it seems that a new exclusive Funko Pop has captured one of Buu's funniest moments. The first incarnation of Majin Buu that we witnessed didn't seem like a villain at all, being freed by the sorcerer Babidi and appearing as a jovial rotund being who wasn't scared to kill anyone that got him mad, which caused the death of Majin Vegeta in the process.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Tattoo Perfectly Captures The History of Vegeta

The story of Vegeta is most assuredly one of the most interesting parts of Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise, and one Dragon Ball fan has been able to capture the glory of the Prince of the Saiyans by getting a tattoo that encompasses most of the major events in his life. While Dragon Ball Super has seen the Saiyan Prince change astronomically since the early days of Dragon Ball Z where he was trying to destroy the world instead of save it, it's clear that the core tenants and pride of the Z Fighter has remained the same.
Comicsnintendoeverything.com

Japanese Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set commercial

Bandai Namco recently announced Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set for Switch, and has now come out with a new commercial in Japan. View it below. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set is slated for September 24 on Switch. More information can be found here.
Comicsepicstream.com

Demon Slayer Ranks: Lowest to Highest Explained, Which is Worst and Best?

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tanjiro joined an organization for demon slayers in the hopes to find a cure for his sister, Nezuko. The organization is called the Demon Slayer Corps. This group has been existing since ancient times. The main objective of the organization is to protect humans from demons.
ComicsComicBook

New Dragon Ball Poster Unmasks the Mysterious Hooded Saiyan

The Masked Saiyan in Super Dragon Ball Heroes was revealed to be none other than Goku Black, the doppelganger of Son who was created when Zamasu overtook his body in Dragon Ball Super, and it seems that the concurrent Hooded Saiyan has been revealed with a new poster for the latest arc. With the Space-Time War Arc seeing Fuu creating a brand new universe to reshape creation, the latest storyline has brought back some major players from the past of Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise and is sure to have more familiar faces arrive.
Video Gamesigeeksblog.com

Download Dragon Ball Z wallpapers for iPhone in 2021

If you love anime wallpapers as much as we do, here’s a treat for you! This time we’ve got some amazing Dragon Ball Z wallpapers for iPhone that are sure to jazz up your screen. This incredibly popular anime franchise has got some fantastic characters that you can showcase on your Home screen or Lock screen thanks to these HD images.
Video GamesSiliconera

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Switch Trailer Highlights Features

Bandai Namco released a new trailer for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: A New Power Awakens for the Nintendo Switch. This video highlights various features that will be available in this version of the game. That includes a look at the training system that will be available. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]. While these...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

How Old Is Goku In Dragon Ball Z?

Goku is the main protagonist in the Dragon Ball franchise and also its most popular character. We are first introduced to Goku as a child when he lands on Earth after fleeing planet Vegeta before its destruction. Upon his arrival, Goku is found by Bulma, a teenage girl who is in search of the Dragon Balls.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals Starter Deck 15 & 16 Cards

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has revealed the cards from their upcoming Starter Decks 15 and 16. These decks, respectively titled Pride of the Saiyans and Darkness Reborn, are the first wave of products the next major expansion. This new wave introduces the BOOST mechanic and era of Dragon Ball Super Card Game. This will continue elements of the current era, retaining the title of "Unison Warrior Series" on the rest of this year's sets, albeit with the new subtitle of BOOST added. In addition to rolling out the cards' artwork, they set a schedule for upcoming reveals including the date that the secret rares of the next set, August 2021's Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits. Let's take a look.
Hobbiesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Collect The Secret Rares Part 1

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has some of the most coveted and difficult-to-pull Secret Rares of any trading card game. Because of the rarity and the limited number of Secret Rares per set, these cards are generally quite valuable upon release and will often retain that value. Many cards have even seen their value dramatically increase as sets go out of print and the prices of sealed product skyrockets. In this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game series, I will spotlight the Secret Rares of this exciting hobby from a collector's perspective.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super CG Reveals Gogeta Super Rare In Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. We have already seen the set's focus on the Dragon Ball Z-era film Wrath of the Dragon with a selection of Trunks, Tapion, Hirudegarn, Gohan, Videl, and Gotenks cards, so now let's continue with another fusion: Gogeta.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Heroes Poster Unveils the Anime's Next Arc

Super Dragon Ball Heroes recently aired one of its biggest episodes, focusing on the battle between Goku Black and the Z Fighters on the alternate reality version of Planet Vegeta, and a new poster has given us some big hints as to where the Space-Time War Arc is headed. With the latest installment not only seeing Goku Black's "Goku Elimination Plan" nearing its completion, Goku, Vegeta, and their unexpected allies are helped in a perilous situation by the resurrected Cell, one of the major Dragon Ball Z villains who have yet to be brought back to the main series proper.

