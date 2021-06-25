Cancel
WWE

WWE's Montez Ford undergoes surgery, won't miss significant time

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Street Profits' Montez Ford has undergone surgery but isn't expected to be out of action for long. On his social media accounts this Thursday, Ford posted a picture indicating that he was having surgery. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it was a voluntary surgery that's not related to an injury. Meltzer wrote that it's not something that should keep Ford out of action for any significant length of time:

