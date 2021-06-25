Anarasa at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali

Nasi Goreng Daniel Haddad

Anarasa, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali's all day dining destination, is the ideal place for a relaxed lunch or casual dinner during your stay at the five star resort. We ate at this family friendly etablishment many times throughout our stay and found the wide open dining area, stylish decor, and friendly service incredibly accommodating for our family.

Located right next to the resort's Kids Club and swimming pools we often found ourselves there for a hearty lunch after a big morning of swimming and play. The menu is brimming with Western and Balinese options and plenty to please the little ones. Every dish served was full of high quality ingrdients and bursting with flavour sure to please any foodie looking for a taste of Balinese fare.

Favourite appetizers included the "Lumpia" Vegetable spring roll, coriander chili sauce, the "Pork Pot Stickers" Minced pork and shrimp dumpling, soy ginger sauce, and the Salt and Pepper Calamari with Tartar sauce and Lemon.

For main courses we recommend the "Nasi Goreng Bali" Balinese-style fried rice, sunny side up, sate lilit, pickles and chicken drumstick, the "Pepes Kakap Kemangi" Steamed snapper in banana leaves, fresh Balinese spices served with fragrant rice, and the "Ayam Betutu" Steam chicken with Balinese spices, long bean salad, “sambal matah”.

For dessert go for their "Es Campur" Milk, nata de coco, seasonal fruits and jelly, and their "Banana Caramel" Chocolate granite, pecan ice cream and rum caramel sauce for a delcious treat.

Whether you're in search of a sprawling five star breakfast buffet, an elevated Nasi Goreng, or even a themed buffet night, Anarasa won't disappoint. Make sure to check out their dedicated kids dining area where we are sure the staff made sure our kids were well taken care of during their meal.

