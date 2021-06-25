Jennifer Nettles belts out Broadway tunes on new album

SOJA, the internationally acclaimed, two-time GRAMMY-nominated eight-piece from Washington D.C., will release their highly anticipated new album, Beauty In The Silence – their first in four years – on September 24th via ATO Records (pre-order available now, and full track listing can be found below). PRESS HERE to listen to their new single “Press Rewind” ft. Collie Buddz and J Boog, which instantly sets the album’s mood of soulful celebration; a track that first took form late one night on Buddz’ tour bus and is a gloriously radiant tribute to how music enlightens and sustains us. “When we first fell in love with this band, we were kids,” says frontman Jacob Hemphill. “We worked our other jobs. In a band, if you’re lucky, music eventually becomes your real job. While that’s amazing, if you’re not careful, it becomes more ‘job’ than ‘awesome.’ That’s when you gotta press rewind and remember why you fell in love, and why you’re still in love, with music. I was on Buddz’ bus after a show we did, and he was playing beats he made. He’s a dope producer. He got to this riddim and I freaked out and said ‘wait, dude pause it.’ He paused it for like 30 seconds and I wrote the hook, then he started it over and I sang it. It was on after that.”