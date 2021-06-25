Ford China Suffered Larger Production Cutbacks Than Domestic Rivals
The ongoing chip shortage has impacted virtually every major automaker, but Ford seems to have been affected much more severely than its competitors, as many of its suppliers relied on Japanese supplier Renasas for the parts, which had a fire at one of its plants earlier this year. As a result, The Blue Oval is anticipating a whopping 50 percent reduction to its output for Q2 2021. That is bad news for every region where the company operates, but particular so for Ford China, which fared worse than its local rivals, according to a new report from Automotive News.fordauthority.com