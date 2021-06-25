Cancel
Law Enforcement

How Effective Are Body-Worn Cameras In Curbing Police Shootings, Brutality

By CBS News
news9.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice body cameras can play a key role in trials, like the ones worn by officers involved in the killing of George Floyd. Those videos, and bystander cellphone footage, helped lead to Derek Chauvin's conviction for Floyd's murder. The most recent study on body camera usage in 2016 found that...

Elijah Mcclain
George Floyd
#Police Shootings#Dallas Police#Police Violence#Body Camera#Cbs News#Cam#The Journal Of Science#Hispanic
Malden, MAWMTW

Police body camera footage of I-95 standoff played in courtroom

For the second time in a week, suspects arrested after a standoff that closed part of Interstate 95 through Massachusetts on Saturday appeared in court where prosecutors revealed new evidence. Eleven members of a militia group called "Rise of the Moors" were arrested following the nine-hour standoff. The 10 men...
thelandonline.com

Mankato police look to add body cameras

MANKATO — After years of contemplating body cameras for police officers, the Mankato Department of Public Safety is preparing to put them in place as soon as next year. “Anecdotally, the officers are overwhelmingly in support of body-worn cameras,” Public Safety Director Amy Vokal told the City Council Monday night.
Posted by
The Hill

Officer fired after failing to turn on body camera before fatal shooting of teen

An Arkansas deputy was relieved of his duties on Thursday after he failed to turn on his body camera during his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a teenager. Sheriff John Staley said made the announcement in a video press release, noting that Lonoke County Sgt. Michael Davis neglected to adhere to the department's policy, according to a local NBC affiliate.
Lexington, KYfoxlexington.com

All Lexington police officers to be required to wear body cameras while on duty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – In a move to increase transparency, all Lexington police officers will now wear body cameras starting Thursday, July 1. Members of the community pushed for the change in the wake of police-involved killings of Black people across the country. The city spent roughly $200,000 to get body cameras for about 160 officers who did not have them.
wosu.org

Gahanna Equipping Police Officers With Body Cameras

The northeast side suburb of Gahanna is joining Columbus and other police departments in equipping their police officers with body cameras. Gahanna Police Chief Jeff Spence said officers are ready. “Our officers really want these cameras as quickly as possible,” Spence said. The chief said money from a recent income...
Mandan, NDBismarck Tribune

Mandan Police Department to request grant funding for body cameras

Update: This story has been updated to correct the cost of the body camera program and clarify that the Mandan Police Department requested only approval of a grant application to offset body camera costs. The Mandan Police Department will apply for a grant to offset the costs of body cameras...
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Did You Witness The Boca Raton Police Shooting?

Boca Raton Police Saying Very Little About Events Leading To Police-Involved Shooting Near Barnes and Noble In University Commons. “Suspect” In Critical Condition As Of Last Report From Boca Police, Nearly Twelve Hours Ago. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The police-involved shooting […] The article Did You Witness The Boca Raton Police Shooting? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Madison, WImadison

Bonnie Roe: It's time for Madison to finally adopt police body cameras

Dear Editor: On Tuesday, the Madison Common Council will decide the fate of a police body-worn camera program (yet again). It's hard to believe this decision is mired in politics and controversy. Over half of all law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin equip their officers with body cameras. Madison is the second largest city in the state. More than 65% of police departments our size (mid-to-large) equip their officers with body cameras, and it's growing by the day. Soon the state of Wisconsin will likely mandate body cameras, and then we'll have missed out on our opportunity to learn from our own pilot. The Madison Police Department welcomes body cameras as a 21st century policing tool; they have nothing to hide. It is way past time to make this investment in our community. Body-worn cameras have overwhelming public support nationwide, around 90%, depending on the study. Black Americans favor body cameras over white Americans by a factor of over 20%.
Arkansas StatePosted by
NBC News

Arkansas deputy fired for not activating body camera ahead of teen's fatal shooting

An Arkansas sheriff fired a deputy on Thursday for failing to turn on his body camera before a deadly encounter with a young motorist last week. Lonoke County Sgt. Michael Davis violated department policy by failing to activate his body-worn camera during a traffic stop in the early morning hours of June 23, Sheriff John Staley said. The stop ended in the shooting death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Fontana Police look to purchase upgraded body cameras

The Fontana Police Department could be receiving some upgraded equipment to record suspicious activity in the near future. The police department is considering purchasing four upgraded squad car cameras and seven upgraded body cameras from Axon Enterprises in Arizona for about $45,000. Fontana Police Chief Jeff Cates said even though...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Troopers being issued body-worn cameras

INDIANA – The Indiana State Police is in the process of issuing body-worn and in-car cameras to its troopers across the entire state; a process which started in early June and is expected to take until late August to complete. In August of 2020, Governor Holcomb mandated the ISP would...
dailyjournal.net

Indiana State Police distributing body cameras to troopers

INDIANAPOLIS — Body cameras have been distributed to nearly one-third of front-line Indiana state troopers almost a year after the governor announced the step as part of the state’s response to racial injustice concerns, state police officials said Thursday. Distribution of the body and in-car cameras started last month and...
Milaca, MNhometownsource.com

Milaca implements body-worn cameras

A new tool is being added to the toolbox of the Milaca Police Department. The department is beginning the use of body-worn cameras that will record interactions between the public and officers. Deployment of the cameras was expected to begin as early as late June or early July, according to Chief Quinn Rasmusson.
Anne Arundel County, MDmdcounties.org

Anne Arundel Police Dept Rolls Out Body-Worn Camera Program

The Anne Arundel County Police Department this week announced that to date, 143 officers are equipped with body-worn cameras. By mid-September, all Anne Arundel County’s sworn police officers will use body cameras while on duty. “We would like to thank the Office of the County Executive and the County Council...

