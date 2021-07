It is a refreshing irony that perhaps the least starry Azzurri line-up in living memory should turn out to be its most reliably thrilling. Roberto Mancini has pieced together his Italy team not from Serie A’s traditional nobility, but from clubs unlikely to feature in any European Super League. Take Lorenzo “Il Magnifico” Insigne, Napoli born and bred, or Domenico Berardi, the pride of Sassuolo. Individually, you might not mark them down as the continent’s conquerors-in-waiting. But together, they bring an irresistible dynamism to give any opponents in this tournament twisted blood.