Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

16-Year-Old Boy Who Suffered a Major Stroke Less Than a Year Ago Returns to the Baseball Field

By Jené Liebenberg
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

16-year-old Robbie Boyce is back on the baseball field after an amazing recovery from a stroke that he had less than a year ago. Read on to see how far this teenager has come. Less than a year ago, Robbie Boyce from Cleveland, Ohio, was in the gym lifting weights with his trainer when he unexpectedly collapsed. The 16-year-old was flown to Cleveland Clinic, where he went straight into surgery.

news.amomama.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
277K+
Followers
28K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Baseball Player#Cleveland Clinic#Icu#Sihsbaseball1#Wkyc#Monicarobins#Sihssports#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
KARE 11

Mayo's brain rehab now helping post-COVID patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Jamie Sager never thought her relatively mild case of COVID-19 in February would result in regular visits to the Mayo Clinic. But in late June, she sat in a Mayo treatment room with an occupational therapist going over the calendar where she makes notes of things she might not remember.
Texas State101wkqx.com

Texas Man Wakes Up, Forgets the Past 20 Years of His Life

A 36-year-old father woke up one morning and couldn’t remember the past 20 years of his life. A rare brain condition caused him to forget everything, including who is daughter and wife were. Doctors diagnosed that he was suffering Transient Global Amnesia – which is usually a sudden, temporary interruption of short-term memory and that he would be back to normal within 24 hours. He even became angry when he first looked in the mirror, asking why he was “old and fat”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy