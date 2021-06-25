16-Year-Old Boy Who Suffered a Major Stroke Less Than a Year Ago Returns to the Baseball Field
16-year-old Robbie Boyce is back on the baseball field after an amazing recovery from a stroke that he had less than a year ago. Read on to see how far this teenager has come. Less than a year ago, Robbie Boyce from Cleveland, Ohio, was in the gym lifting weights with his trainer when he unexpectedly collapsed. The 16-year-old was flown to Cleveland Clinic, where he went straight into surgery.