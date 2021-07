Tens of thousands of people have protested across Brazil to demand president Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment over his alleged role in potential corruption involving a vaccine deal.The protests in more than 40 cities were triggered by Supreme Court judge Rosa Weber authorising a criminal investigation into his response to a whistleblower’s reports of alleged corruption.The whistleblower in the health ministry has accused Mr Bolsonaro of failing to take action when warned three months ago that senior officials had agreed to take bribes to purchase overpriced doses of Indian-made vaccine Covaxin.Mr Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing or knowledge of corruption, saying the opposition is...