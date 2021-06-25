Environmental groups sue state over Piney Point phosphate site

A federal judge ruled in favor of environmental groups Thursday in a lawsuit that challenged the way the Flathead National Forest manages its roads. U.S. District Court Judge Donald Molloy in a 64-page ruling said the Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was “arbitrary and capricious” and violated the Endangered Species Act when it devised its Forest Plan in 2018; adopting a plan that “would provide the most opportunity for wheeled motorized use.”