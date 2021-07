Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. In March, Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed a Minneapolis police officer killing George Floyd, became emotional as she testified about how the experience affected her. “When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, my uncles, because they are all Black,” Frazier told the court. “I look at that, and I look at how that could have been one of them.” Her voice cracked as she added that she stayed up some nights apologizing to Floyd, wishing she had done more to help him.