Sting, Annie Lennox & more stars to perform on ‘Vax India Now’ charity special

By Syndicated Content
 16 days ago

While the U.S. is emerging from the pandemic thanks to a high vaccination rate, other countries aren’t so lucky — especially India, where thousands are dying due to a second wave of COVID-19. That’s why some big stars are getting together to highlight the need for vaccine distribution in that country.

