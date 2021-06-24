‘The Upshaws’ Has Been Renewed For Season 2 & The Cast Celebrates With A Virtual Dance Party

Airing on the ABC television network, The $100,000 Pyramid game show is hosted by Michael Strahan. The series features famous people partnering with contestants to play word games to compete for large cash prizes. Celebrities appearing in the fifth season include Rosie O’Donnell, Nate Berkus, Michael Kosta, Roy Wood Jr., Rachel Dratch, Chris Redd, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Daphne Oz, Alex Moffat, Michelle Collins, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Ali Wentworth, Sara Haines, Kal Penn, Michelle Buteau, Lorraine Bracco, Ralph Macchio, Paige Davis, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Desi Lydic, Mikel Welch, Bridget Everett, Dulcé Sloan, Kathy Najimy, Mario Cantone, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch, Joe Gatto, James Murray, Ryan Eggold, Elizabeth Marvel, Joe Tessitore, Tiki Barber, Ginger Zee, Dascha Polanco, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ana Gasteyer, Luke Kirby, Ashanti, Clay Aiken, Kal Penn, Kathy Najimy, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Gilbert Godfried, Mario Cantone, Laura Benanti, Joe Tessitore, and Bridget Everett.
