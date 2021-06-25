Citi names new co-heads of EMEA consumer products investment banking – memo

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $5,301,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,993,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,915 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 41.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 612,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180,405 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 39.7% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after buying an additional 1,238,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.