Citi names new co-heads of EMEA consumer products investment banking – memo

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Citigroup has named new co-heads of its consumer products investment banking business for Europe, the Middle East and Africa as part of a push to reinforce its presence in key industries, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Emre Eler and Robert Plowman will share responsibilities for...

