Kelly Clarkson Performs “God Only Knows” With Some Very Special Guests

Kelly Clarkson recently performed the Beach Boys‘ hit “God Only Knows” during the Kellyoke segment of her show. It ended up being a very moving performance because Kelly was joined by some very special guests!

Kelly sang the hit song with Wendy Wilson, her Wilson Phillips band member and sister Carnie Wilson, and Carnie’s 16-year-old daughter, Lola Bonfiglio. By the third verse, Beach Boy member himself, Brian Wilson popped out to sing along with them! Brian is the father of Wendy and Carnie. Musical talent definitely runs in their blood.

Brian, Wendy, and Carnie Wilson along with Carnie’s daughter Lola joined Kelly Clarkson to sing “God Only Knows”

23 October 2014 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Legendary Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson performs on stage at the 10th Annual Dreamcatcher Gala held at the Hamilton Convention Centre by Carmen’s. Photo Credit: Brent Perniac/AdMedia/Image Collect

The song originally came out in 1966. It was the perfect choice for a family reunion. It was a very moving moment for fans, but it was also extremely special for Lola. She shared a post to Instagram about the performance.

Lola wrote, “i am so so so excited to finally share that a dream i’ve had since i was very little has come true. not only did i get to sing with the absolutely incredible @kellyclarkson, but i was also able to share a really beautiful moment with my mom, aunt, and grandpa singing one of his most special songs God Only Knows. i am so grateful to have had this opportunity.”

So sweet! Watch the performance below: