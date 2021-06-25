Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Pakistan’s military says five soldiers killed by suspected militants

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 16 days ago

QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan’s military said on Friday that suspected militants had ambushed and shot dead five soldiers in the province of Balochistan, where insurgent have stepped up attacks this year. The military said the attackers opened fire on soldiers in the area of Sangan on Thursday evening and...

kfgo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Islamic State#Pakistani#The Pakistani Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
World
Country
China
Related
Public Safetyrock947.com

Colombian ex-soldier killed in Haiti was hired as bodyguard, sister says

BOGOTA (Reuters) – A Colombian former soldier killed during a gun battle with Haitian police and accused of involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise had been hired as a bodyguard, his sister said on Saturday. Haitian authorities said Moise was killed early on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/rival-haitian-leaders-battle-power-after-presidents-assassination-2021-07-10 by foreign, trained...
POTUSWashington Post

Iran cheers U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — but fears what could follow

As Western forces exit Afghanistan, Iran is watching with alarm. The resolution of one long-standing aim, the withdrawal of U.S. troops, is unleashing a separate challenge: what to do about the Taliban, another longtime problem for Iran, swiftly regaining power and territory next door. The Afghan government said Friday that...
Public SafetyHuron Daily Tribune

2 suspected IS-linked militants killed in central Indonesia

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian security forces on Sunday killed two suspected militants with ties to the Islamic State group who were believed to be connected to the killing of Christian farmers on Sulawesi island, the country's military said. The two men, identified as Rukli and Ahmad Gazali, were fatally...
WorldBirmingham Star

Taliban claims to control most of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 10 (ANI): Afghan government officials have dismissed as propaganda claims by Taliban officials that the insurgent group had captured 85 per cent of territory in Afghanistan, amid US troop withdrawal from the country. Dawn reported that Afghan officials described the assertion that the Taliban controlled most of...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Afghanistan installs anti-missile system at Kabul airport

Afghan authorities said Sunday they have installed an anti-missile system at Kabul airport to counter incoming rockets, as the Taliban pressed on with a blistering offensive across the country. Washington and its allies are due to end their military mission in Afghanistan at the end of August, even as the insurgents say they now control 85 percent of the country -- a claim that could not be independently verified and is disputed by the government. The Islamic fundamentalist group's rapid gains in recent weeks have raised fears about the security of the capital and its airport, with NATO keen to secure a vital exit route to the outside world for foreign diplomats and aid workers. "The newly installed air defence system has been operational in Kabul since 2:00 am Sunday," the interior ministry said in a statement. "The system has proven useful in the world in repelling rocket and missile attacks."
PoliticsMetro International

Ex-Colombian military, Haitian Americans suspected in killing of Haiti president

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – A heavily armed commando unit that assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise this week comprised 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, authorities said on Thursday, as the hunt went on for the masterminds of the brazen killing. Moise, 53, was fatally shot early on Wednesday at his home...
Politicsb975.com

Ethiopia says many soldiers and civilians killed in Tigray conflict

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Many soldiers and civilians have been killed in the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, a spokesman for the Ethiopian government task force for Tigray said on Wednesday. It was the first public statement by any official in Ethiopia’s federal government since Tigray’s regional capital Mekelle was...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pak's envoy, Ahmad Khan, warns of deploying militia

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 11 (ANI): Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, on Saturday warned that deployment of militias against Taliban could make things worse in Afghanistan. As per Geo News, on Friday, veteran warlord Ismail Khan -- whose forces helped topple the Taliban in 2001 -- vowed to back...
IndiaSFGate

5 suspected rebels, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Five suspected rebels and an army soldier were killed in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday, officials said, as violence in the disputed region has increased in recent weeks. The gunfight erupted shortly after scores of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation based on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy