Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jeannie Mai of 'The Real' Shows off Her Slender Thighs & Curves in a Puff-Sleeved Dress in Photo

By Stephen Thompson
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Television host, Jeannie Mai is at it again! She took to Instagram in a recent post to share a picture of herself looking dapper in a Puff-sleeved dress. Fans could not stop gushing. Jeannie Mai is popularly known as an American television presenter, stylist, and makeup artist. She is famous...

news.amomama.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
277K+
Followers
28K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeannie Mai
Person
Jeezy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Fashion Sense#Thighs#Puff#American#Epiglottitis#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘The Real’s Jeannie Mai Jenkins Reveals Why She’s ‘Proud’ To Adopt Husband Jeezy’s Last Name

Jeannie Mai Jenkins EXCLUSIVELY reveals why she’s proud to take on husband Jeezy’s last name shortly after tying the knot. Jeannie Mai Jenkins, 42, married the love of her life, rapper and songwriter Jeezy, 43, three months ago and then wasted no time when it came to adopting his last name. “I’m honored,” the Chief Brand Officer of Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on June 11. “Jeannie Mai Jenkins is something profoundly important for me to carry out. My husband is a beautiful human being let alone a legend in these streets and his name, his last name to me means a man who has survived so much and who has triumphed and has beat the odds in a way that many people can’t tell. So today, being Jeannie Mai Jenkins, I am proud to carry his name and to bring everything I can to put even more purpose and even more value into what he already has.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

Brandy Flaunts Her Curves in a Red Givenchy Bodysuit and Pants in Photo

Renowned R&B singer and actress Brandy stunned in a red Givenchy bodysuit that highlighted her enviable curves. See her jaw-dropping snaps on Instagram. Besides her exceptional talent as a performer, "Angel in Disguise" hitmaker Brandy is widely admired for her one-of-a-kind beauty and fit physique. She recently set Instagram on fire with her stylish looks.
CelebritiesAllure

Sha'Carri Richardson Just Showed Off Her Natural Hair

On June 19, the internet could not stop talking about Sha'Carri Richardson — for a good reason. The 21-year-old track star astonished fans that day on the 100-meter race as she outran her competitors, allowing her to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. People couldn't help but praise Richardson for doing it all in a stunning tangerine-colored wig and extra-long, coffin-shaped acrylic nails, earning her comparisons to the iconic Olympian Flo Jo.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Bow Wow's Daughter Shai Poses in a Floral Dress & Sandals Alongside Her Dad at 'F9' Premiere

Bow Wow's only daughter and lookalike Shai stunned in a floral-designed free gown and sandals as she posed alongside her dad at a movie premiere. Rap star and actor Bow Wow is famous for fulfilling his daddy responsibilities with his firstborn. The entertainer who has two kids works out a schedule to include his only daughter Shai and goes further to dote on her online.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

Fans & Celebs Admit Brandy’s Daughter Has Got Her Mom’s Whole Face as She Poses in Chic Blouse with High Hairdo

Sy'rai was the carbon copy of her mother Brandy in a new post shared on the latter's Instagram page. Fans were excited, addressing the mother and daughter as twins. American singer and songwriter Brandy Norwood, famously known as Brandy, is a doting mother to her 19-year-old daughter, Sy'rai Smith. Time and again, the mother-daughter duo has established the fact that they share a striking resemblance.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Plunging Dress While Out With Offset After BET Awards

After Cardi B shocked the music world by revealing her pregnant belly at the BET Awards, the rapper rocked a tight tiger-print dress on a dinner date with her hubby, Offset. Don’t mind Cardi B – she’s eating for two. Hours after Cardi, 28, debuted her baby bump at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday (June 27), she and her husband, Offset, decided to grab a bite to eat at Innovative Dining Group’s BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

'Empire' Star Gabby Sidibe Stuns in Peach-Colored Outfit Showing off Her Makeup & Styled Hair

Actress Gabby Sidibe gifted her fans with a new selfie showing off her radiant beauty accentuated by perfect make-up and long stylish locks. Check out her sensational look. Besides being lucky in the love department, "Empire" star Gabby Sidibe is a show-stopper in the fashion scene. The acclaimed actress recently caught fans' attention with her bright looks on Instagram.

Comments / 36

Community Policy