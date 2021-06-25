Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Latest ‘OSS’ Movie To Close Cannes; Caroline Norton Biography In The Works – Global Briefs

By Tom Grater
Deadline
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSS 117: From Africa With Love, the latest entry in the spy series starring Jean Dujardin, will bring the curtain down at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film will be shown in the ‘Final Screening’ slot on July 17th in the Grand Théâtre Lumière at the Awards Ceremony. Nicolas Bedos directed the franchise’s most recent edition, which again follows the adventures of Hubert Bonisseur de la Bath. This time, the famed secret agent is dispatched to Kenya, where he teams up with a young agent (Pierre Niney).

deadline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Dujardin
Person
Antonia Fraser
Person
Caroline Norton
Person
Nicolas Bedos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Oss#Oss#The Network Of Festivals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesdallassun.com

Cannes Film Festival to premiere Val Kilmer's home movies

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Val Kilmer's personal home movies have been transformed into a documentary that will premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that throughout his career, the actor has amassed hundreds of hours of film and videotape that were stored...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: In 1988, Val Kilmer Closed Out the Festival in ‘Willow’

Cannes has a history of screening Hollywood blockbusters alongside headier art fare. In 1993, festivalgoers thrilled to Sylvester Stallone dangling from a mountaintop in Renny Harlin’s Cliffhanger. In 1987, audiences swooned to Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey when Dirty Dancing earned a special screening. And in 1988, Ron Howard’s Willow closed out the 41st festival.
Public HealthPosted by
TheWrap

No Hugs, Masked Mugs and More Movies: A Guide to Cannes Under COVID Protocols

This story about the Cannes Film Festival first appeared in TheWrap’s special digital Cannes magazine. This year’s Cannes Film Festival, which begins on Tuesday, takes place in July, not May, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting everything. Here are some of the ways in which the 2021 Cannes will be unlike any of the 73 festivals that preceded it.
MoviesMetro International

Cannes director criticises rivals for allowing Netflix movies in too easily

CANNES, France (Reuters) – The head of the Cannes Film Festival took a swipe at rival events on Monday, saying some had been too quick to allow movies made by streaming giants into their main competitions without applying strict rules, and had harmed cinema as a result. Platforms like Netflix...
MoviesJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

A Cannes (sans kisses) to reawaken our romance with movies

(AP) — The Palais des Festivals, the central hub of the Cannes Film Festival, a massive bulwark of filmmaker-named halls and pristine movie screens, is about as close as you can get to a cinema temple. To enter, you must ascend red-carpeted steps. But in the past 16 months, Cannes’...
MoviesPosted by
Action News Jax

Even in Cannes, Mark Cousins stands out as a movie diehard

CANNES, France — (AP) — It's not hard to find people at the Cannes Film Festival dedicated to the big-screen, theatrical life of movies. But even among the devoted flocks of Cannes, Mark Cousins stands out as a true believer. The Belfast-born, Edinburgh-based filmmaker and critic has a boundless affection...
ComicsComicBook

Belle to Premiere Globally as Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the premier events for feature-length film debuts and later this month, the film festival is diving into the world of anime by highlighting anime director Mamoru Hosoda in his latest feature Belle. Having previously worked on hits such as Mirai, The Boy And The Beast, Summer Wars, and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Mamoru is set to once again dive into the world of anime with a unique story that sees a girl finding herself in an online world that allows one of her greatest talents to shine as a beast waits in the wings.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Italian Films to Watch for at Cannes

Despite Italy having been among countries hardest hit by the pandemic, film production almost never stopped. So there is a backlog of new titles ready to hit global festivals and markets starting from Cannes, as well as newer projects. Below is a compendium of hot Cinema Italiano titles in various...
Public HealthFrankfort Times

At Cannes under COVID-19, glamour gets unmasked

CANNES, France (AP) — For nearly everybody who has come to the Cannes Film Festival after months in various stages of lockdown and caution, the transition is head-spinning. Even in normal years, Cannes is an onslaught. But this time, plunging into full-capacity theaters and teeming red carpets is like stepping into another world. The morning after the Val Kilmer documentary “Val” premiered at Cannes, its co-director Ting Poo was still reeling.
MoviesVanity Fair

A Brief History of Oscar Buzz at Cannes

Parasite was only the third film to win both the festival’s top prize and best picture, but Cannes can be a springboard to success for all kinds of films, from arthouse thrillers to, yes, Shrek. Parasite’s best-picture victory at the 2020 Oscars might have been a thrilling shock to many—but...
MoviesSFGate

Scandinavian Films to Watch for at Cannes

A tribute to the Nordic film industry’s resilience, four Nordic titles have made it through to Cannes’ Official Selection. And unlike previous years, when Denmark (Lars Von Trier, Thomas Vinterberg) or Sweden (Rüben Östlund) drew most of the worldwide attention, audiences should watch out for new and established voices from Norway, Finland and Iceland.
Rottentomatoes.com

The Cannes 2021 Movie Scorecard

Cannes makes its splashy in-person return for 2021! See the most buzzworthy films going into the festival – including Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, and Leos Carax’s Annette – and get daily updates with our Cannes Ketchup. And you can read on to see every movie screening there that got a Tomatometer, from in-competition to gala entries like F9 with our Cannes 2021 Scorecard, updated daily!
MoviesVanity Fair

Cannes’s Opening Films Prove Its Limits as an Oscar Launchpad

For decades the Cannes Film Festival has helped establish and sometimes stretch the definition of an “Oscar movie,” setting up auteurs ranging from Quentin Tarantino to Bong Joon Ho for their first shots at Academy gold. And with the first Cannes since Parasite’s Oscar win now underway, all eyes have been stuck on this year’s Croisette premieres, looking for the next avant-garde gem that’ll take Hollywood by storm.
MoviesMUBI

Movie Poster of the Week: The Posters of the 2021 Cannes Competition

Cannes is back, and so is my annual round-up of the posters for the films in the Palme d’Or competition. Ten years ago I went to Cannes for the first time and did a post-festival round-up of the Competition posters, leading off with Lars von Trier’s Melancholia. Back then I managed to find posters for 19 of the 20 films in Palme d’Or contention; this year so far only 15 of the 24 seem to have finished key art. The best of the 15 is a poster that I have already featured a number of times because it premiered almost a year and a half ago: Javi Aznaraz’s design for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which was listed in the Official Selection of the cancelled 2020 festival and also made my Best of 2020 list. Of the rest, the poster by RYSK studio for Leos Carax’s long-awaited Annette is suitably glorious for an Opening Night film, while the R-rated alternative poster for Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta plays with the virginal white iconography of many another nun-centric movie, such as this one and this. Bearing in mind that many of these posters are festival-only placeholders for more fully realized posters to come in the future, the other standouts are the more ornate designs for Kirill Serebrennikov’s Petrov’s Flu and Bruno Dumont’s France. And last but not least there is the lovely, dreamy monochrome poster for Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria—designed by the filmmaker himself in partnership with Studio 150—which simply overlays Tilda Swinton onto a landscape, making her look like a sleeping giant nestled into the hillside.
Public HealthDeadline

Léa Seydoux’s Cannes Attendance In Doubt After Positive Covid Test; Star Is Asymptomatic And Vaccinated, And At Tail End Of Recovery

EXCLUSIVE: Léa Seydoux’s trip to Cannes is in doubt following a positive Covid test, Deadline can reveal. A representative for the actress, who has four films in this year’s Cannes selection, says Seydoux is at the tail end of her recovery, and is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, but she will remain at home in Paris out of an abundance of caution, following her doctors’ advice. She was originally due to arrive at the festival yesterday, but did not travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy