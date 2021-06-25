Cancel
Mozilla partners with Princeton researchers for privacy-focused data sharing platform on Firefox

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 16 days ago

On Friday, Mozilla announced the release of a new data sharing platform called Rally that is designed to provide users with more control over how they share their data. The Firefox add-on allows people to donate their data to research studies that will focus on building new resources, tools, and "potentially even policies that empower people just like you to build a better internet and fight back against exploitative tech," according to Mozilla.

