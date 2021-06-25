Cancel
NBA

Black Twitter Reacts To Nia Long’s Partner Ime Udoka Becoming The Celtics

By BET Staff
BET
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIme Udoka, Brooklyn Nets assistant and Nia Long’s longtime partner, is reportedly set to be the head coach for the Boston Celtics, and Twitter is overjoyed. According to ESPN, Udoka, 43, will replace Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who stepped down as coach earlier this month. However, many are excited about the idea of the legendary Nia Long, 50, coming to Boston and possibly being courtside.

