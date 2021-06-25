Black Twitter Reacts To Nia Long’s Partner Ime Udoka Becoming The Celtics
Ime Udoka, Brooklyn Nets assistant and Nia Long’s longtime partner, is reportedly set to be the head coach for the Boston Celtics, and Twitter is overjoyed. According to ESPN, Udoka, 43, will replace Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who stepped down as coach earlier this month. However, many are excited about the idea of the legendary Nia Long, 50, coming to Boston and possibly being courtside.www.bet.com