Black Twitter Reacts To Nia Long’s Partner Ime Udoka Becoming The Celtics

Ime Udoka promised to coach the Boston Celtics hard and “be on their ass” because that’s the way they want to be coached. In his introductory press conference, the new coach of the Celtics, perhaps unwittingly, perfectly described the state of the modern relationship between the coach and player in the NBA. It doesn’t matter how good the coach is if the players don’t like what he’s preaching. The coach can be tough as long as that’s what the players are looking for.