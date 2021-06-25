Cancel
'Bering Sea Gold' Captain Emily Riedel Has Potential 'Season-Ender' Problem on the Eroica in Exclusive Sneak Peek

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBering Sea Gold star Emily Riedel has a serious problem on her hands. The Eroica captain has a possible "season-ender" of a mechanical issue on her hands in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Friday's episode of the Discovery show. As Rick does his dive work in the Bering Sea, Emily takes charge above the waves, tracking the routine progress when she hears a grinding noise out of nowhere.

