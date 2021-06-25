Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Burkina Faso opposition to hold silent protests over bloodshed

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

OUAGADOUGOU, June 25 (Reuters) - Opposition groups will hold silent protests across Burkina Faso next month against a surge of mostly Islamist militant violence they say the government is incapable of curbing, one of their leaders said on Friday.

On June 4, more than 130 people were killed in an attack allegedly carried out mostly by children between the ages of 12 and 14, shocking a nation plagued by jihadists linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda. read more

The massacre in the northeastern village of Solhan "represents the climax of the slaughter," Eddie Komboigo, the leader of the largest opposition party, said at a news conference to announce nationwide protests on July 3-4.

"This tragic situation ... marks the government's inability to find solutions for the security of the Burkinabe."

Burkina Faso's government has acknowledged the rising violence but has defended its handling of security matters.

Attacks by Islamist extremists continue unabated across West Africa's Sahel region, including neighbouring Mali and Niger, despite interventions by international armed forces.

The violence has, in just over two years, displaced more than 1 million people within Burkina Faso, which also hosts about 20,000 refugees from Mali.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mali#Niger#Al Qaeda#West Africa#Protest Riot#Ouagadougou#Islamist#Islamic State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Place
Africa
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
Societymarketresearchtelecast.com

Jihadism seeps into Niger through the hole of poverty

Since leaving Niamey, the capital of Niger, the three vehicles have been speeding down a narrow asphalt road. Stopping is forbidden, too risky. A government team is on board in the direction of Abala, in the north of Tillabéri, the epicenter of jihadist violence that spreads across the Sahel and that alone in this country has caused 4,400 deaths since 2015. The first rains of the year have already fallen and some puddles dawn in the dominant, austere landscape of shrubs and sand. Terrorists are hiding somewhere. A week ago, 19 farmers were killed and their barns burned on a stormy night. The looks have turned elusive. Everyone is afraid. Threatened by all its borders, Niger barely resists.
Public Safetyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

Seven UN peacekeepers were injured Friday when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in central Mali, the United Nations peacekeeping mission announced. The device exploded beneath the vehicle which was travelling near Diallo, in the central Mopti region, MINUSMA, the UN peacekeeping mission, tweeted. The nationality of those injured...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Macron To Reassure African Leaders On Commitment To Fighting Terror

President Emmanuel Macron will seek to reassure Sahel leaders of his commitment to Africa's anti-terror fight on Friday, at their first talks since he announced a reduction of French troops in West Africa. The decision last month to scale back French forces -- and hopefully convince EU allies to step...
EnvironmentLas Vegas Herald

Burkina Faso Rapper-Turned-Farmer Rhymes on Climate Change

OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO - Africa's Sahel region is seeing the worst effects of climate warming anywhere on the planet, according to the United Nations. Farmers bear the brunt of the changes because 80% of the Sahel's economy is agrarian. Art Melody, a musician in Burkina Faso who raps in the...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Hundreds of Ghana opposition supporters march in protest at killings

ACCRA, July 6 (Reuters) - Hundreds of opposition supporters marched through the streets of Ghana's capital Accra on Tuesday morning, demonstrating against what they described as rising insecurity and lawlessness since President Nana Akufo-Addo came to power in 2017. Wearing mostly red or black, the youth wing of the National...
PoliticsVoice of America

Burkina Faso's President Sacks Defense Minister

OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO - Burkina Faso's President Roch Kabore has dismissed the country's defense minister in the wake of widespread protests Saturday against insecurity. Cherif Sy had been defense minister since the country's conflict with domestic terror groups started in 2015. His replacement is the president himself, along with a minister delegate, Colonel Major Aimé Simpore, who has been appointed to assist.
Politicswhbl.com

Burkina Faso president takes on defence role amid security crisis

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso’s president Roch Kabore has taken over the role of defence minister in a cabinet reshuffle aimed at stopping a wave of jihadist attacks that has plagued the West Africa country in recent years, according to a presidential decree on Wednesday. Groups linked to al Qaeda...
ProtestsPosted by
newschain

Eswatini opposition vows to intensify protests against monarchy

Pro-democracy activists in Eswatini, the southern African country previously known as Swaziland have vowed to intensify demonstrations against the monarchy until it makes democratic reforms and unbans all opposition parties. The small mountain kingdom has been rocked by pro-democracy demonstrations over the past three days and videos of people burning...
SocietyVoice of America

Cameroon Begins Campaign Against Hate Speech

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON - Cameroon has launched a campaign against what it calls online hate speech, which officials blame for social conflict and damaging the central African state's image. Rights groups, however, note that along with xenophobic statements, authorities also define hate speech as criticism of the state and President Paul Biya.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Gunmen kill at least 45 people in northwest Nigerian town

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, July 9 (Reuters) - Militants killed at least 45 people in an attack on the town of Faru in northwest Nigeria, residents and a hospital worker said on Friday. Such violence has increasingly become a part of everyday life in the region, with the Nigerian government and security...
MilitaryAntelope Valley Press

France plans to shrink Sahel force

GAO, Mali — During a grueling, weeks-long mission in northern Mali, French soldiers were confronted by a familiar threat: Extremists trying to impose the same strict Islamic rule that preceded France’s military intervention here more than eight years ago. Traumatized residents showed scars on their shoulders and backs from whippings...
Protestsarctictoday.com

A Luxembourg protest brings opposition to a Nunavut mine expansion to the world stage

While a public hearing on Baffinland Iron Mines Corp.’s expansion project is on hold, a Greenpeace protest at the headquarters of the mining company’s co-owner in Luxembourg has stoked fires of opposition to the development proposal. Last week, eight activists from the environmental advocacy organization picketed outside ArcelorMittal headquarters, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy