Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL COLLIER SOUTHEASTERN HENDRY...NORTHERN BROWARD AND SOUTHWESTERN PALM BEACH COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM EDT * At 1138 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Miccosukee Service Plaza, or 31 miles west of Pembroke Pines, moving northwest at 15 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Miccosukee Indian Reservation, Big Cypress Seminole Reservation and Miccosukee Service Plaza.