Business travel collapsed during Covid-19. It could take years to recover.

Business travel will take years to recover from the body blow delivered by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new forecasts by the U.S. Travel Association. Domestic business travel fell from $270 billion in 2019 to just $88 billion in 2020, a 67.5% drop. International business travel mirrored that fall by dropping nearly 80% from $36 billion in 2019 to $7.3 billion in 2020. The drop in business travel spending far exceeded leisure travel across the U.S., which fell just 23.4% from $724 billion in 2019 to $555 billion in 2020. It's a drop that heavily affected airlines and other travel-dependent industries.