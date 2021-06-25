Cancel
Business

Business travel collapsed during Covid-19. It could take years to recover.

By Andy Medici
Dallas Business Journal
 16 days ago
Business travel will take years to recover from the body blow delivered by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new forecasts by the U.S. Travel Association. Domestic business travel fell from $270 billion in 2019 to just $88 billion in 2020, a 67.5% drop. International business travel mirrored that fall by dropping nearly 80% from $36 billion in 2019 to $7.3 billion in 2020. The drop in business travel spending far exceeded leisure travel across the U.S., which fell just 23.4% from $724 billion in 2019 to $555 billion in 2020. It's a drop that heavily affected airlines and other travel-dependent industries.

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

