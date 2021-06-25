I Just Moved From New York to LA, And I Already Dress So Differently—Here's How
Like a lot of people last year, my life was completely uprooted in the midst of the pandemic. Not only did I land a new job in Los Angeles, but I also took on a move across the country from Brooklyn to a city I had barely been to before. Moving to L.A. had always been on my bucket list, but there's nothing like a lockdown to make you realize how valuable space and easy access to the outdoors can be. So after selling or donating every piece of furniture I own, I made the trek from New York City to the west coast.