Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Mainland Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Mainland Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLLIER AND NORTHERN MAINLAND MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM EDT * At 1136 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Loop Road Ee Center to near Chokoloskee. Movement was west at 20 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Chokoloskee, Everglades City, Plantation Island, Loop Road Ee Center, Carnestown, Dade-Collier Training Airport, Copeland, Wilderness Waterway, Big Cypress National Preserve, Everglades National Park, Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve, Jerome and Deep Lake.

alerts.weather.gov
