SENATOR PHILLIP WHEELER: CELEBRATING INDEPENDENCE DAY 2021

By Sen. Phillip WHEELER
thelevisalazer.com
 16 days ago

Since the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, the Fourth of July has been observed as a day for Americans to stand in unity and recognition of our nation’s founding. On this day, 245 years ago, exemplary visionaries dared to create a unique form of government. Our Founding Fathers established what President Ronald Reagan described as “the shining city on a hill,” because despite the imperfections of man that exist in our history, America became a beacon of hope for the world, and since the nation’s inception has stood steadfast in pursuit of the ideals of liberty and justice for all.

