SENATOR PHILLIP WHEELER: CELEBRATING INDEPENDENCE DAY 2021

I firmly believe that those who founded the United States of America intended this country be a nation of ordered liberty, rooted in and affirming of, Biblical truth. My belief is not blind faith. The proof is in their writings, both public and private. David Barton of Wallbuilders, Peter Marshall, William J. Bennett, and others, have documented it well. I believe our founding fathers, who pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor, would be very pleased with the eradication of slavery but would be sadly disappointed in what this country has become. They certainly remembered religious persecution in Europe. They had firsthand knowledge of the awful mistreatment that took place in the name of religion. They knew what could happen if proper safeguards were not put in place. In my humble opinion, it seems that much of the persecution in Europe was done not by religious zealots against other religious groups, but rather was done by political operatives, who used religion as an excuse and as a tool. However, that is another topic for another time.