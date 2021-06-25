Ravens Ready for Bulldogs and Crusaders Friday

The Hillcrest Academy baseball and softball teams are back on their home diamonds tonight against two different Superconference opponents. The Hillcrest baseball team is 7-6 on the year after a 7-3 loss to Louisa-Muscatine Monday. The Ravens have been rained out most of the week. Tuesday, when they were originally supposed to host tonight’s opponent Mediapolis and last night their game with Pekin in Packwood was suspended due to weather. On the year, Hillcrest is hitting .330 as a team with a staff ERA of 3.76. Individually, they are led by Luke Schrock with a .478 average, 22 hits, 16 runs scored and 15 RBI. He is one of three Ravens along with Jace Rempel and Seth Ours hitting .400 or better. On the hill, Seth and Eli Ours are a combined 5-1 with a 1.80 ERA in 29 innings.