Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankee Legends: The Yankee Red Sox rivalry started with Babe Ruth

By William Parlee
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

George Herman “Babe” Ruth born in 1895, is the greatest New York Yankee baseball player to have ever to play the game. He also started one of the greatest rivalries in all of the sports. He would go on to hit 714 home runs, 2,213 RBI’s, over 2,000 bases on balls, with a slugging percentage of .690 and an OPS of 1.164, two records that still stand today. He was not only a great baseball player but still, today stands as one of America’s greatest sports icons in American culture.

empiresportsmedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Johnson
Person
St. Mary
Person
Andy Pettitte
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Baseball America#Rbi#American#The Roman Catholic#Baltimore Orioles#The Boston Red Sox#Era#Major League#The New York Yankees#Al#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Joe Girardi Wanted to Fight former Hitting Coach Kevin Long, Not Max Scherzer

The rules weren’t as stringent when now-Phillies manager Joe Girardi was leading the Yankees, but there were rules, and his Yankees broke them. In 2014, then-Yankees starter Michael Pineda – now with the Twins – was caught using pine tar multiple times and suspended for ten games. The pine tar was noticeably visible on Pineda’s neck on national television, making it virtually impossible that Girardi didn’t know about it.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees get their (speedy) return from Rays for Mike Ford trade

The Yankees added some speed to their farm system on Thursday by completing a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Whether Dominican outfielder Aldenis Sanchez develops into a big leaguer will be determined in a few years. It is worth noting, however, that Sanchez will turn 23 in September and he was still paying rookie ball when changing allegiance in an American East rivalry.
MLBsanbenito.com

White Sox wins Babe Ruth championship

Trailing 9-3 in the sixth inning, the White Sox looked all but done in the championship game of the San Benito Babe Ruth playoff tournament. But even with a loss, the White Sox would have a chance to win the next day as they needed to be beaten twice in the double-elimination tournament.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players NYY need to ditch before All-Star break

Um, Yankees? It’s … it’s getting late early out here. You … you might want to optimize your roster soon, or trade for a lefty bat or something. Just … just thinking out loud. But seriously, though, how is there still so much dead weight on this team? How is...
MLBUSA Today

New York Yankees all-time starting lineup

The 1927 Yankees were Murderer's Row. But imagine an all-time team. Let’s not beat around the bush: If you were asked to form a team from one franchise to beat all others, there’s no way you’d hesitate before picking the New York Yankees. The franchise has both 27 World Series titles and 27 Hall of Famers that could call the Yankees their primary team.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Nathan Eovaldi pitches Red Sox past Yankees

Nathan Eovaldi took a shutout into the eighth inning and tossed 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball against his former team as the host Boston Red Sox beat the rival New York Yankees 4-2 on Saturday night. Eovaldi (8-4) allowed seven hits and walked none while striking out six batters....
MLBImperial Valley Press Online

Babe Ruth shined brightest at baseball’s first All-Star Game

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, also known as the mid-summer classic, evolved from an unlikely union between National and American League. Chicago Tribune sports editor Arch Ward came up with his brainstorm in 1933 when the Windy City hosted the Century of Progress Exhibition, later known as the Chicago World’s Fair. Chicago officials asked local sportswriters to submit ideas for a sporting event that would draw out-of-towners to the fair. Ward was convinced that a game between the National and American League’s best players, with teams selected by the fans, would be a huge success. To promote the contest, Ward called it the “the Game of the Century.”
MLBPopculture

Baseball Fans Debate if Los Angeles Angels Star Is the Next Babe Ruth

Los Angeles Angels pitcher, designated hitter and outfielder Shohei Ohtani is getting Babe Ruth vibes. He was elected to play in this year's All-Star game as a designated hitter and pitcher. The 27-year old has 32 home runs, which is the record for the most homers in a single MLB season by a Japanese-born player. And as a pitcher, Ohtani has a 4-1 record with a 3.49 ERA with 87 strikeouts.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees lose 9-2, swept by the Red Sox again

The New York Yankees played the final game of a three-game set with the Boston Red Sox today at Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox won the first game 5-3 and won the second game 4-2. With ace Gerrit Cole on the mound today, the Yankees were hoping to salvage the last game of the series. It was a hot and steamy day for baseball. Meredith Marokovitz said that it was 120 degrees on the field. The heat was on the Yankees from the first as they lost the game 9-2 and the Red Sox swept the Yankees for the second time in a row.
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

Red Sox revel in owning the Yankees

A second three-game sweep of the Yankees this month has the Red Sox back in first place in the AL East. Boston manager Alex Cora called his team’s weekend trouncing of the Yanks “all around probably the best series we’ve played the whole season,” featuring three home runs against Gerrit Cole in Sunday’s 9-2 win at Fenway.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

Like the inversion of Gotham’s favored defender, Gerrit Cole isn’t the hero the putrid Yankees offense deserves, but today — after dropping their last five games against the rival Sox — he’s the hero they need. Entering the Sunday afternoon contest with a 2.33 ERA, Cole will need his best stuff to fend off the fourth-most prolific offense in the majors, especially considering that his own has been the eighth-worst.
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees Still Can't Beat Red Sox, Drop Fifth Straight to Start Season

Baseball's best rivalry couldn't be more one-sided this season. The Yankees fell once again to the Red Sox on Saturday night, dropping to 0-5 against Boston in 2021. Stifled by Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, who twirled 7.2 innings of one-run ball, the Yankees were nearly shutout. DJ LeMahieu chased the right-hander with a solo shot in the top of the eighth, but that wasn't enough in a 4-2 loss.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. could get a Major League start

The two-game postponements have really shaken up the New York Yankees pitching rotation. On Thursday, due to an awful weather forecast, the game was postponed, but it didn’t do more than a sprinkle. Then, last night after one postponement, the Yankees tried to get a game in with an even worse forecast. Finally, they had to postpone the game after an hour and a half delay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy