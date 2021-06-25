New York Yankee Legends: The Yankee Red Sox rivalry started with Babe Ruth

The New York Yankees played the final game of a three-game set with the Boston Red Sox today at Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox won the first game 5-3 and won the second game 4-2. With ace Gerrit Cole on the mound today, the Yankees were hoping to salvage the last game of the series. It was a hot and steamy day for baseball. Meredith Marokovitz said that it was 120 degrees on the field. The heat was on the Yankees from the first as they lost the game 9-2 and the Red Sox swept the Yankees for the second time in a row.