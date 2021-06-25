Apple Head of User Privacy explains the negative impact of “sideloading” on iOS and iPadOS
Recently, two words “sideloading” and “Apple” are used together in many legal and social discussions. Technically the term Sideloading means to allow alternative app store(s) for distribution and in-app purchases system on a device. A practice which Apple stands strongly against for it gravelly impacts users’ privacy and security. Therefore to explain the horrors of sideloading for iPhone and iPad users, the company’s head of user privacy, Erik Neuenschwander sat down with Michael Grothaus of FastCompany.www.ithinkdiff.com