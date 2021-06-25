Apple Head of User Privacy explains the negative impact of “sideloading” on iOS and iPadOS

Joining a WiFi network with an unusual name is enough to temporarily break an iPhone, a security researcher has found.iOS devices, including iPhones and iPads, are not able to join WiFi networks with names such as “%p%s%s%s%s%n”, researcher Carl Shou found. And if they try to, they will not only fail but stop other parts of the phone from working, with it losing all WiFi functionality.Restoring it is relatively easy, if a user knows how, and the bug does not seem to do any permanent damage to the phone or expose it to any other attacks. What’s more, the WiFi...