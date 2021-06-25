Cancel
Apple Head of User Privacy explains the negative impact of “sideloading” on iOS and iPadOS

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, two words “sideloading” and “Apple” are used together in many legal and social discussions. Technically the term Sideloading means to allow alternative app store(s) for distribution and in-app purchases system on a device. A practice which Apple stands strongly against for it gravelly impacts users’ privacy and security. Therefore to explain the horrors of sideloading for iPhone and iPad users, the company’s head of user privacy, Erik Neuenschwander sat down with Michael Grothaus of FastCompany.

