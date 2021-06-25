Cancel
Using a thermal printer on your Raspberry Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi @Raspberry_Pi

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gallagher posts about a handy project using a Raspberry Pi and an Adafruit Thermal Printer:. A few days ago, I decided to purchase the Adafruit Thermal Printer, which was compatible with the Raspberry Pi. This thermal printer has been on my mind for a while but this week a reason for buying one came to mind (aside from the fun of experimenting with a thermal printer which was obvious to me). I decided that I wanted to generate a random Aeropress recipe that I could then print.

blog.adafruit.com
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Scoppy DIY Raspberry Pi oscilloscope project

Electronic enthusiasts searching for a project to keep them busy this weekend, may be interested in a super cheap DIY Raspberry Pi oscilloscope published to GitHub website called Scoppy. The super affordable oscilloscope consists of an Android application combined with a Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller and firmware. The Raspberry Pi...
Computershackaday.com

Coding A Custom Driver For The Adafruit Mini Thermal Printer

Thermal printers are cool… or, uh, warm actually. They use heat to make images, so they never need ink and they print on receipt rolls. The thermal printer available from Adafruit is a particularly tasty example, as it comes fully documented for the budding hacker. [Ed] is one such person, who set about writing his own driver to use the hardware with Linux on a Raspberry Pi.
ComputersDIY Photography

It turns out that yes, you can edit HD video on the $99 Raspberry Pi 400

Every day I see questions in Raspberry Pi groups on Facebook asking if it can do this or that and can it really replace a desktop? One of the more common tasks I often see requested of it is video editing. Can the Raspberry Pi 400 let you edit videos? Well, it turns out that yes, it can. At least, in 1080p. And there are some caveats, but yes.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Zero Hexapod Bot Crawls To Life

We love Raspberry Pi-powered robots and the more legs they have the better! Limbs take a lot of work to program and control. That's why we're impressed to see creations like this ZeroBug hexapod robot from maker Max K. Not only does it come with six legs, the ZeroBug even has a little pincher in front.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Pico Micro ATX Motherboard Passes First Test

The devs behind the Neotron Pico, a Raspberry Pi Pico-powered ATX motherboard project that we first covered in April, unveiled the first prototype board in a recent update. Jonathan Pallant posted pictures to Twitter of a freshly manufactured PCB ready for testing. Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects use...
Computersadafruit.com

Raspberry Pi Zero Makes a Xylophone Play Itself

While there are thousands of MIDI files freely available online, very few of them could actually be played by the xylophone. With only 32 notes, the instrument is limited in what it can play without losing any notes. Also, even when a MIDI file uses just 32 consecutive notes, they might not be the same range of 32 notes as the xylophone has, so you need to transpose. Stéphane developed a tool in Python to filter out 32-note tunes from thousands of MIDI files and automatically transpose them so the xylophone can play them. And, yes, everything you need to copy this filtering and transposing function is on GitHub.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Dump and Debug with this Raspberry Pi Pico Kit

The right debug board can make the development process for a project so much easier to get through—that’s why we appreciate this fascinating Raspberry Pi Pico-powered Debug’n’Dump board kit created by maker Thomas Roth (also known as Stacksmashing). The best Raspberry Pi projects are flexible and Roth has set the...
PetsRaspberry Pi

Translate dog barks with Raspberry Pi

I speak English. Super well. And I can read the rough, overall vibe of writing in French. I can also order beer and taxis in Spanish. Alas, my dog can do none of these things, and we are left in communication limbo. I try asking them (in English) why they’re so mean to that one Cockapoo who lives across the road, or why they don’t understand the importance of the eyedrops the vet insists I have to hold their eyelids open to administer. They just respond with a variety of noises that I cannot translate. We need to fix this, and thankfully NerdStoke has harnessed Raspberry Pi to build a solution.
ComputersGamespot

Become A Robotics Guru With This Raspberry Pi And Arduino Training

High-tech systems and tools allow our society to do all sorts of incredible things. And the people that design and produce advanced forms of technology are just as valuable to our society as the technology itself. High-tech systems and hardware are, by their very nature, complicated. Learning the inner workings of circuit boards and apps can take years and often cost thousands of dollars. Thankfully, there are alternatives when learning the basics of modern technologies.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

CrowPi2: The Raspberry Pi laptop kit is now purchasable worldwide

Last year, Elecrow introduced the CrowPi2, a successor to the CrowPi, a computer science kit that utilised a Raspberry Pi. Initially, Elecrow sold the CrowPi2 through Kickstarter, but the company has now started selling the kit on its website. The CrowPi2 is also compatible with the Raspberry Pi Model 3B,...
TechnologyRaspberry Pi

HIIT Pi makes Raspberry Pi your home workout buddy

Has your fitness suffered during locked down? Have you been able to keep up diligently with your usual running routine? Maybe you found it easy to recreate you regular gym classes in your lounge with YouTube coaches. Or maybe, like a lot of us, you’ve not felt able to do very much at all, and needed a really big push to keep moving.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi two factor authentication project

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a new project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in this excellent Pi two-factor authentication project featured on the official Raspberry Pi MagPi website and official Raspberry Pi magazine and has been created by maker Angainor. Aptly named the Picoth the project is featured in issue 107 which also provides more information on “how to solve Raspberry Pi boot problems, fix audio and video issues, decipher error codes and get your Raspberry Pi working again. Learn to fix common trip-ups and become a Raspberry Pi Genius.”
Electronicshackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Cameras Stand In For Stereo Microscope

Handling tiny surface mount components and inspecting PCBs is a lot easier with a nice stereo microscope, but because of their cost and bulk, most hobbyists have to do without. At best they might have a basic digital microscope, but with only one camera, they can only show a 2D image that’s not ideal for detail work.
ComputersRaspberry Pi

Collection of Raspberry Pi retro tech projects

During lockdown, Stuart (aka JamHamster) wanted to keep busy whilst between jobs, and ended up building a mini empire of rescued retro systems. Cassette tapes, Game Boys, and floppy disks were all among the treasures he reclaimed. Cassette tape starter. Stuart got started by fitting a TZXDuino tape loader into...

