Using a thermal printer on your Raspberry Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi @Raspberry_Pi
James Gallagher posts about a handy project using a Raspberry Pi and an Adafruit Thermal Printer:. A few days ago, I decided to purchase the Adafruit Thermal Printer, which was compatible with the Raspberry Pi. This thermal printer has been on my mind for a while but this week a reason for buying one came to mind (aside from the fun of experimenting with a thermal printer which was obvious to me). I decided that I wanted to generate a random Aeropress recipe that I could then print.blog.adafruit.com