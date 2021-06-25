Got2Glow Fairy Finder lets kids catch fairies in the real world
In celebration of International Fairy Day, Fingerlings creator WowWee has announced its newest toy, the Got2Glow Fairy Finder. Children (or adults) who are fans of these magical creatures can pretend to own a fairy with this charming new toy. Available in pink, blue, and an exclusive fuchsia glow-in-the-dark, the Got2Glow Fairy Finder features a magical fairy light show when the heart-shaped lid is opened. It aims to mimic what it would be like catching a fairy before it finds its way home inside the jar.geekspin.co