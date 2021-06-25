Cancel
Most people dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated

WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
Most people dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to CDC data analyzed by the Associated Press. If all eligible people get a vaccine, the number of deaths could be reduced further.

WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio
