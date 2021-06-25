Cancel
New York City, NY

The AlleyWatch Startup Daily Funding Report: 6/25/2021

By AlleyWatch
AlleyWatch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest venture capital, seed, pre-seed, and angel deals for NYC startups for 6/25/2021 featuring funding details for Kindbody, JW Player, and much more. This page will be updated throughout the day to reflect any new fundings. Kindbody, the fertility care digital health platform, has raised $62M in Series C...

Related
Small Businesspulse2.com

Financial Integration Company Codat Raises $40 Million

Codat announced recently that it has raised $40 million from investors. These are the details. Codat — a technology company that enables small businesses to seamlessly share business and financial data with financial and other service providers — announced that it has raised $40 million from investors following 3x annual growth and doubling of headcount. And it has also announced the expansion of its APIs to include payroll and commerce data, thus broadening the data sets that flow through Codat.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

#NYCtech Week in Review: 7/4/21 – 7/10/21

With so much going on in the city’s thriving ecosystem, it is easy to miss some of the happenings in the space. We keep you abreast of the things that you may have missed in NYC Tech News for the week ending 7/10 including the NYC startup fundings, NYC startup exits, and NYC startup events featuring news for Coast, Supergreat, and much, much more.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

The 20 Largest Global Startup Funding Rounds of June 2021

Armed with some data from our friends at CrunchBase, I broke down the largest global startup funding rounds for June 2021. I have included some additional information such as industry, round type, a brief description of the company, investors in the round, company location, and total equity funding raised for the company to further the analysis.
MarketsTrendHunter.com

E-Commerce Startup Funding Announcements

Byrd, the e-commerce startup, announced new funding that will be used to expand its footprint to meet demand and help merchants fill online orders. The e-commerce startup builds software that manages warehouses and logistics, but also offers a service to merchants to pick and deliver their orders. Byrd was able to obtain $19 million USD in Series B funding that it will use to expand into northern and southern Europe.
Economybizjournals

The top venture capital funding rounds for Austin startups in June 2021

Two Austin companies filed to go public this month amid a flurry of funding rounds and big moves by local venture capital firms. Each month, we round up startup fundings that we've covered, in addition to mergers, acquisitions and venture capital firm activity, to give readers a broader look at our fast-moving startup ecosystem. We also compile a list of top tech hires from the past month, which you can check out here.
Small BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Funding For Startups: Pros & Cons Of 6 Common Financing Options

As a founder starting or growing a business, you know access to capital is crucial for growth - especially if you can’t fund the business yourself. You have several options for funding your startup: money from family/friends, bank loans, angel investor or venture capital, crowdfunding, grants from a governmental program or research institution, and now an additional option - a Convertible Income Share Agreement (CISA).
Softwarechannele2e.com

Thoma Bravo Preps Next Technology Investment Funds

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo plans to open a virtual data room in September 2021 to enable prospective investors to review documents about new funds, The Wall Street Journal reports. Thoma Bravo hasn’t disclosed how much it plans to raise for the funds. Thoma Bravo has extensive experience investing in...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Kelleigh Michanichou

Jumpstart Foundry funding and growing healthcare startups

NASHVILLE, TN — Since startup business is growing everywhere in the world, one of the important things to build and support startup growth is an investment. Not like any other investors, here in Nashville, we have discovered a unique, and supportive investor—Jumpstart Refinery, who commits to making investments that support healthcare innovation.
Beauty & FashionCrain's New York Business

‘Tattoo for a year’ startup inks a $20M funding round

Ephemeral Tattoo, which developed an ink that fades away in about a year, has raised $20 million in a funding round just four months after opening its first studio in Williamsburg. The Series A round was led by Anthos Capital, which also invests in TIDL, a popular Conor McGregor–backed sports...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Digital Health Startups Raised $14.7 Billion In First Half Of 2021, Already Surpassing Total 2020 Funding

Digital health funding continues to smash new records each quarter, as venture-backed companies raised $14.7 billion in the first half of the year. That sum already surpasses the total venture funding raised in all of 2020, according to a new report from venture firm Rock Health. The Covid-19 pandemic has fueled the adoption of new digital health technologies, which already set an all-time high venture funding record of $6.7 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Rock Health’s CEO Bill Evans says that while even he was a bit surprised by such a huge increase compared to last year, the fundamentals checked out. “We saw pace increase and size per round increase,” says Evans. This translated to an average of 11 digital health deals totaling $548 million each week in the first six months of the year, compared to an average of 7 deals totaling $285 million in the second half of 2020.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Indy livestream startup secures $12M in Series A funding

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based music livestream startup has closed on another major round of funding. Mandolin, which launched in in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has secured $12 million in Series A investments and says it will use the funding to further grow its platform, including the launch of its new Live+ service.
La Porte, INInside Indiana Business

Startup Receives Funding for Substance Abuse Platform

LA PORTE - La Porte-based Intrepid Phoenix Ventures has received a $20,000 investment from the Elevate Ventures Community Ideation Fund. Intrepid is developing an app to manage recovery from substance abuse. The startup says it will use the funding to expand features for families of people in recovery and to...
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Harness Wealth Raises $15M to Make Wealth Management Accessible for Those with Significant Equity-Based Compensation

The vast majority of individuals make their livings from wages, salaries, or other forms of labor compensation. However, this is changing as our outlook on work and how income is earned continues to evolve. For the most affluent, a large portion of their total income is derived from capital investments; there are countless services available that are catered to manage the sophisticated finances for this group. Harness Wealth is an accessible digital wealth management solution for the needs of people that have sizable equity-based holdings but aren’t necessarily affluent yet. The digital platform is a hub that focuses on financial, tax, and estate planning that connects founders, employees, and investors with vetted professionals and advisory firms. The target audience has tremendous demands on their time and optimizing their financial health often isn’t top of mind. Yet, decisions made now can have an outsized impact in the future for wealth creation. Founded in 2018, Harness Wealth now has over 1000 advisers to make wealth management accessible to this increasing portion of the population with investable assets that are seeking hybrid solutions.
Palo Alto, CASFGate

HashCash Aligns Small Traders and Non-Profits in Africa to Blockchain

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. California-based software development company, HashCash Consultants extends its humanitarian services to engineer a financial communication channel. This setup will impact non-profits and small businesses. Small businesses and non-profits operating in the remote African territories require grants of money. These organizations will receive funds directly from senders through a blockchain network.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Bowery Valuation Raises $35M for its Tech-Enabled Commercial Real Estate Appraisal Firm

Commercial real estate values are more subjective in nature than residential as the underlying asset, while important, needs to be evaluated against rental income and operating costs. This leads to Commercial real estate appraisals requiring substantial amounts of information that are from disparate sources to understand ownership, zoning records, demographic and lifestyle information, comparable sales, and rental data. Bowery Valuation is a tech-enabled platform that unifies all these requirements into a simple to use, centralized interface that makes commercial appraisals more efficient for the company’s appraisers and requestors. Rather than employing a traditional SaaS model, the company instead uses its software platform to empower its own personnel to provide appraisal services to clients. Using a data-driven approach has resulted in the modernization of one of the most tedious parts of a commercial real estate transaction, resulting in industry-leading turnaround times. Bowery Valuation operates five offices, primarily along the East Coast, with plans to expand nationally.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

States Enterprise Database Market Impressive Gains

Marketreports.info delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the States Enterprise Database market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving States Enterprise Database market growth, precise estimation of the States Enterprise Database market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the States Enterprise Database market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The States Enterprise Database report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.
Businessaithority.com

Total Parts Plus Partners With ParkerGale Capital and CEO Glenn Trout to Expand Their Supply Chain Compliance Solutions

Total Parts Plus takes on majority investor ParkerGale Capital and combines with Source Intelligence to create a supply chain compliance leader. Total Parts Plus, the leading provider of critical parts data for product environmental compliance and lifecycle management, announces its partnership with a new majority investor, ParkerGale Capital (ParkerGale). ParkerGale specializes in partnering with profitable founder-owned software companies to accelerate growth, develop innovative products, and build world-class management teams. As part of the partnership, TPP will join ParkerGale’s portfolio of companies and merge with Source Intelligence, the industry-leading SaaS company for supply chain compliance and transparency. Both TPP and Source Intelligence will retain their current staff and leadership teams under the guidance of new CEO Glenn Trout. Previously, Glenn was the Founder and CEO of VelocityEHS, the leader in Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) software.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Hitachi Solutions America Recognized as Winner of the 2021 Microsoft D365 Field Service Partner of the Year Award

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by cloud services from Microsoft, today announced it has won the Dynamics 365 Field Service 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Hitachi Solutions was also named finalists for the Dynamics 365 Customer Service Partner of the Year Award and the Dynamics 365 Marketing 2021 Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

