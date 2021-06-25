Cancel
Rosie O’Donnell: Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime exit is ‘complicated’

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the former host of her own eponymous talk show, Rosie O’Donnell believes Ellen DeGeneres’ exit from her daytime show is “complicated.”. “I have an understanding of the cycle of show business, and kind of what happens in people’s careers, and when enough is enough,” O’Donnell, 59, recently said on Sirius XM’s “The Jess Cagle Show.” “Oftentimes people don’t know that. I think I have a good balance of both in my life, of the importance of both. And it’s hard to maintain. It’s hard to do, especially when you’re doing a show like that.”

pagesix.com
