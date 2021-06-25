Rosie O’Donnell: Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime exit is ‘complicated’

Meghan McCain made headlines once again after Thursday's episode of The View—but this time, it wasn't for a controversial comment or a spat with her co-hosts. After nearly four years on the show, McCain announced she was leaving The View at the end of the current season, with only four more weeks remaining. The co-host said she relocated to Washington, D.C. with her husband Ben Domenech while pregnant with now 9-month-old daughter Liberty at the start of the pandemic at the recommendation of her doctor. The situation, she explained, changed "the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like" and now, she's looking to stay close to her and Domenech's family in the D.C. area.