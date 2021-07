New software always gets me excited — maybe even more so that new product. Right after watchOS 8 was announced at WWDC 2021, I wrote about the features I was most excited to see in the new software. That was coming off the heels of the keynote presentation when I was full of hype and anticipation. Now that I have spent weeks with watchOS 8 installed on my Apple Watch SE, I have had the opportunity to get up close and personal with a lot of the new features — my list of the best features varies slightly from the list of features I was originally excited about.