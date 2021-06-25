Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Grains, livestock mixed.

Middletown Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 6.50 cents at $6.4075 a bushel; July corn dropped 15.25 cents at $6.42 a bushel; July oats was up 15.75 cents at $3.7675 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 5.25 cents at $13.5525 a bushel.

www.middletownpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Wheat#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mixed Ahead of Rain, USDA WASDE Report

December corn was down 7 1/4 cents and November soybeans were up 9 3/4 cents Friday, a mixed reaction to rain in this weekend’s forecast and the anticipation of USDA’s WASDE and Crop Production reports on Monday. Winter wheats were also mixed with KC wheat higher and Chicago lower. September...
Agricultureinvesting.com

Soybeans Enter Bear Market; First Grain In Inflation-Era To Do So

It was probably not what many people expected in this era of food commodity-fueled inflation, but soybeans are in a bear market after a huge upward revision in US stockpiles of the grain sent shockwaves and a selloff through the trade. As of Thursday, the most-active soybean futures contract on...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures ease as cash market diverges

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased for a third session on Friday as futures markets tried to read conflicting cash markets, traders said. “We have the South backed up on cattle, trying to get cattle moved through,” said Scott Varilek, broker at Kooima Kooima...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Rain pushes corn to 12% weekly drop

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures dipped on Friday, losing 12% for the week as rain and moderate temperatures were expected to boost U.S. Midwest crops. Wheat followed lower, but was propped up by drier conditions across the Northern U.S. Plains, while soybeans inched higher on long-term forecasts returning to hot, dry weather.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up, Wheat Mixed

Corn is 7 to 8 cents lower, soybeans are 5 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 7 to 8 cents lower at midday with spread trade still firming, while new crop continues to test support at the lower end of the range with a fresh low scored before bouncing a bit as rains work through short term. Ethanol margins continue to see support from the corn pullback and the energy complex rebound.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat eases as rains pressure grain complex

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat softened on Friday as wheat harvest progresses across the Eastern belt, while lower corn prices added pressure, traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended 3 cents lower at $6.15 per bushel. * MGEX September spring wheat settled 9-1/4 cents higher at $8.14-1/4 per bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery climbed 6 cents higher, ending at $5.94 per bushel. * For the week, CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell 37-3/4 cents, a 5.78% decrease. * Weekly wheat export sales totaled 290,800 tonnes for the week ended July 1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in line with market expectations. * Wheat production in the European Union and Britain is set to rebound this year as the crop area and yields recover from weather woes in the previous growing season, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Follow-Through Weakness Likely

It is Friday, and many times traders will take some profits. However, the fact that cattle broke below support Thursday may have turned the market more bearish, leaving sellers more confident to hold positions. Hog futures may hold sideways as traders monitor cash and cutouts. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn heads toward 10% weekly fall as rain aids crop

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures dipped on Friday, headed toward a 10% weekly decline as rain and moderate temperatures were expected to boost U.S. Midwest crops. Wheat followed lower, but was propped up by drier conditions across the Northern U.S. Plains, while soybeans inched higher on long...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Mixed Fundamentals Make for Uncertainty

Live cattle futures are expected to remain sideways Wednesday with little fundamental reason to push higher. The market was not tested Tuesday, leaving traders guessing as to market strength. Hogs may trade mixed to begin the day until there is some underlying market direction. Cattle: Steady Futures: Higher Live Equiv:...
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Mixed; Canola, Bean Oil End Higher

Corn and wheat closed lower Friday, ahead of the three-day weekend and after an appeals court turned back a 2019 EPA ruling that had opened the door for year-round sales of E15 fuel. November soybeans ended up 3 1/2 cents with support from higher closes in soybean oil and canola.
AgricultureLakefield Standard

Stage set for return of livestock expo

The Minnesota Youth Livestock Expo is poised for a strong return this year after its inaugural 2020 run during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. As with last year’s show, the 2021 MY...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy futures mixed before U.S. plantings, stocks reports

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures were mixed on Tuesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of key U.S. reports on crop plantings and inventories. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday is expected to increase its estimate for corn plantings by about 3%...
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

State Livestock Market Update

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. Cash cattle are steady to $2.00 higher than last week....
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly steady to 5.00 higher, with some or the largest gains in the North Central regions. Rains across the Corn Belt were of mixed intensity this past week as weather will continue to be watched for follow up rains and temperatures going into July, and more rain in the forecast for this coming week.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans climb, but end week lower on wetter forecast

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher on Friday but ended the week down as beneficial rains outweighed ongoing dryness across parts of the U.S. Midwest that could still hurt soybean yields as the crop enters its key development phase in August, traders said. * CBOT November soybeans ended 9-3/4 cents higher at $13.29-1/4 per bushel, while nearby July soybeans added 13-3/4 cents to 14.04 per bushel. * CBOT December soymeal fell $3.60 to $358.90 a ton. CBOT December soyoil firmed 1.76 cents to 60.94 cents per lb. * For the week, the most-active soybean market fell 69-3/4, a 4.99% drop. * Exporters sold 228,600 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * Weekly soybean export sales totaled 182,300 tonnes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by David Gregorio)
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Quiet Ahead of Weekend

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 4 1/4, November soybeans are up 3/4 cent and Kansas City September wheat is 1 3/4 cents higher. CME Globex Recap: Dow Jones futures are up sharply early Friday with European markets higher and Asian markets mixed. The bond market rally continues as investors see future growth and inflation subdued and the need for more stimulus is lessened. Traders are awaiting the export sales report at 7:30 CDT, with no other significant reports on Friday. Updated weather will be closely watched as traders brace for Monday’s July USDA report.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie depending on the market’s sentiment

Wall Street closed with substantial gains, government bond yields bounced. The People’s Bank of China cut its Reserve Ratio Requirement. AUD/USD holds below 0.7500, the risk is skewed to the downside. The AUD/USD pair edged lower for a second consecutive week, although it managed to bounce from a fresh 2021...
Chicago, ILsanantoniopost.com

Roundup: CBOT agricultural futures go lower amid wetter weather forecast

CHICAGO, July 10 (Xinhua) -- CBOT agricultural futures declined in the past week with corn the downside price leader, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted. But as the expanding COVID-19 variants are producing worry in the recovery in emerging nations, AgResource maintains a bullish outlook. CBOT corn futures ended sharply lower...

Comments / 0

Community Policy