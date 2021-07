Do you have a vision for a fashion brand and are ready to get started? Here are the first steps you’ll take on your development path!. This is a big one, but if you already have a good idea of your vision and brand identity, this step is all about sourcing your wholesale materials, calculating costing, and making your best guess at what fabrics will work for what silhouettes. You can do this on your own or you can book a consultation with a development and production firm that will be able to explain each aspect of your project plans.