Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago West Trying to ’Sneak Off’ With Kim Kardashian’s Bag Proves She’s a Fashionista in the Making

By Samantha Holender
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhjHK_0afBCDbu00
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Caught red-handed! Kim Kardashian has quite the impressive (and enviable) collection of designer handbags, so it was only a matter of time before her daughter, Chicago West, started trying to steal her accessories.

Now, that fateful moment may have come earlier than anticipated, as the 3-year-old just tried to hijack a few items from her fashionable momma’s closet.

“Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff 💕,” the 40-year-old Skims founder captioned a Thursday, June 24, Instagram photo of her youngest daughter.

While the little one may have been up to no good, it’s hard to blame her for wanting to up her accessory game — she clearly has some stellar style!

Dressed in a tie-dye t-shirt, Chicago, who Kim shares with Kanye West, picked a pink lucite bag that matched her outfit.

The decision must have been a tough one though, as the KKW Beauty founder has quite the extensive arsenal. Her Birkin collection, which includes everything from red paisley prints, snakeskin designs and crocodile fabrics, is overwhelming in and of itself.

Kim’s 231 million followers were clearly experiencing cuteness overload, taking to the comments section to obsess over the little one.

“I truly can’t handle the cuteness,” a fan wrote. Another added: “I’ll keep saying this, she the cutest little thing of them all 😢😍.”

Others couldn’t get over the reality star’s insane handbag collection, noting that she should just let her daughter “keep it [the bag]” as it’s “technically hers.”

“Kim got more Birkin bags than I ever seen before😢😂🙌,” a follower quipped. “Omg so many holy grails! Beautiful collection,” someone else chimed in.

This isn’t the first time Chicago has proved her fashionista status. Last year, she found herself trying on a pair of her mom’s pink pumps.

“Are you wearing mommy’s heels? Do you love them?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said via Instagram stories at the time.

In the clip, the then 2-year-old, who was dressed in a head-to-toe pink, replied with a simple, “Yes.” She then added, “Here’s my purse,” showing off her stylish accessory.

Chi Chi’s love for all things girly also extends into the makeup department. In March 2021, she proved that she knows her way around glam, giving cousin True Thompson a full face beat.

Sitting in the KKW beauty room, which is stocked to the brim with every lipstick, compact and contour product one could ever imagine, the tiny tot ever so precisely applied a bulleted lipstick to True’s pout.

Of course, she had to give herself some color too, applying the same shade to her lips.

All this to say, we can’t wait to see a KKW X Chicago collaboration in the future!

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Fashionista#Kkw X Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Inside Kanye West's Tropical Vacation With His and Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids

Watch: Are Kanye West & Irina Shayk Dating?: What They Have in Common. Looks like the Wests are heading South for the summer. Kanye West recently whisked all four of his kids to Puerto Escondido, Mexico for a five-day fun-filled getaway, a source close to the rapper tells E! News. After arriving to their destination on Father's Day, June 20, the 44-year-old musician along with North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2—who he shares with estranged wife Kim Kardashian—relaxed at an artist's retreat on the ocean.
Beauty & FashionElle

Kourtney Kardashian Cut Off All Her Hair And You Need To See It

Hair transformations are, at this point, the Kardashian-Jenner bread and butter. We quite literally do not have enough time to go into the nitty gritty of the hundreds of hairstyles, colours and vibes sported by the family right now, but I'll run you through the highlights (pun absolutely not intended).
CelebritiesPosted by
thedrive

Yes, Kim Kardashian Really Covered a Lamborghini Urus With Furry Fabric

The car is completely covered in a thick layer of fuzzy fabric, inside and out. Just don't get it wet. Customizing cars is a pastime where one's imagination is the only limit. Matte finishes, color flip vinyl wraps, and lurid neon underglows have all been popular fads at one time or another. Of course, if you do something that makes absolutely no sense, you could be roundly mocked. Kim Kardashian's new ride might just fall into that latter category, with the entire vehicle covered in a fluffy white fabric.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Kim Kardashian Admits Something VERY Embarrassing in KUWTK Deleted Scene

Get out the Poo-Pourri -- Kim Kardashian has an "embarrassing" bathroom confession to make. In a bonus scene from the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality star hilariously admitted she accidentally clogged the toilet. Kim brought up the incident while sitting on the couch with her...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Rob Kardashian Is Dating After ‘Working Really Hard on Himself,’ Says Sister Khloe Kardashian

Finding his happiness. Rob Kardashian is ready for love after focusing on himself outside of the spotlight. Khloé Kardashian opened up about the repercussions of her brother’s past relationships being so highly publicized during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on Sunday, June 20. The Revenge Body host, 36, acknowledged that the possibility of his exes “using” him “really affected him.”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Kim Kardashian Reveals Heartwarming Gift She's Making Daughter North in Birthday Message

Watch: North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me in New Photos. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the mementos when it comes to 8-year-old daughter North West. The SKIMS founder recently shared a touching birthday message in honor of North's birthday and in it, the mom of four revealed that she is actively compiling special messages (such as this one no doubt) for a series of books meant to be given to her daughter later on life.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Van Jones Dumped Kim Kardashian After Brief Romance?

Gossip Cop is calling it now. Van Jones and Kim Kardashian becoming a couple is one of the oddest rumors to come out of 2021. One tabloid is even claiming the pair were not only together but already broke up. Gossip Cop investigates. Did Kim Kardashian And Van Jones Already...
CelebritiesNews 8 KFMB

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Pic of Brother Rob

Rob Kardashian is looking healthy and happy. Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of her brother on Instagram on Monday, a rare occurrence after he stopped appearing on the family's reality show,Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe shared a selfie with both 34-year-old Rob and their sister, 23-year-old Kylie Jenner. Rob...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Kanye West is the doting dad at Mexico airport as estranged wife Kim Kardashian hits Rome

Kanye West showed that he can take the co-parenting role in his stride as he arrived at Mexico Airport on Wednesday ahead of a flight back to Los Angeles. The 44-year-old rapper was pictured cuddling his eldest daughter, eight-year-old North, while estranged wife Kim Kardashian has shown on social media that she is living it up in Rome while on a trip to the Italian capital.
Tennishotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Publicly Shoots His Shot At Kim Kardashian

Months after news of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's separation and divorce shocked the entire entertainment industry, it looks like both of the sensational celebrities are finally moving on. Following rumors that he's romantically attached to Irina Shayk, Kanye has reportedly returned to Hawaii to work on a new album. Other reports have revealed that Kim is "doing great" as well, so it only makes sense that celebrities and wealthy suitors would now turn their attention to Kim.
RelationshipsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Alabama Barker Says Dad Travis and His Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian Are Her ‘Favorite Couple’

She’s into it! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed that her dad and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, are her “favorite couple” on Thursday, June 17. The 15-year-old left the sweet note in a comment on Instagram photos the 42-year-old posted of the couple’s steamy PDA. In the two snapshots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrapped her legs around the 45-year-old’s waist while he held her under her butt as they kissed.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Kim Kardashian: I owe ex-husband Kris Humphries an apology

Kim Kardashian says she owes Kris Humphries an apology — but he was apparently not in a forgiving mood. The “KUWTK” star, 40, confessed during the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion that she attempted many times with no success to tell her ex-hubby how sorry she was for the way she handled their 72-day marriage and years-long divorce.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Six years wasted? Kanye West is doing with Irina Shayk what he didn’t do with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, 40, is no longer in the heart of Kanye West, at least not as a woman. The rapper, 44, would be focused on his new love affair with the Russian model, Irina Shayk, 35, whom he invited on a secret trip to France to celebrate his birthday last week. He is taking advantage of his singleness after six years of marriage to the star of «Keeping Up with the Kardashians», with whom he shares four children.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.
CelebritiesE! Online

Khloe and Rob Kardashian Host Adorable Cousin Playdate for True and Dream

Watch: Dream Kardashian Celebrates 3rd B-Day With Rob Kardashian & Family. This Kardashian cousin playdate is a true dream. On Wednesday, July 7, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable videos of her daughter, True Thompson, 3, playing with Dream Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter. Though Rob has shirked the spotlight in...

Comments / 10

Community Policy