Mid-Prairie Softball Starts Linn-Mar Tourney Today

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 16 days ago

A busy weekend awaits the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team when they gear up for tournament action at Linn-Mar Friday. The Golden Hawks come into play with an overall record of 6-23 after a 2-1 loss in Kalona to No. 6 Anamosa Thursday. On the season, Mid-Prairie is hitting .327 as a team with a staff ERA of 7.27. Individually, the Hawks are led by Landry Pacha with a .372 average, 29 hits and seven RBI. In the circle, Myah Lugar is 5-16 with a 6.83 ERA in 126 innings. The Golden Hawks will open the tournament with Fort Dodge. The Lady Dodgers are 24-4 on the season, first place in the Central Iowa Metro League. They are ranked No. 2 in class 5A according to this week’s poll from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Fort Dodge is hitting .395 as a team, fourth in class 5A with an overall ERA of 1.74, best in 5A. Individually, the Lady Dodgers are led by Mariah Myers with a .488 average, 40 hits and 37RBI. In the circle, Jalen Adams is 15-1 in 101 innings with a 0.55 ERA. These two programs have never met.

