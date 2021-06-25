Nebraska AD Bill Moos retiring after extensive consideration, conversations
Bill Moos' tenure as Nebraska's athletic director is over. Nebraska and UNL leadership confirmed Friday morning that Moos is retiring, effective Wednesday. "I started to think about it a year and a half ago or so," Moos told the Journal Star in a phone conversation Friday afternoon. "Then the pandemic hit and there was no question that this ship needed its captain to navigate through that tough time and that crisis. I want to say this, gosh, I’ve been very blessed with a 40-year career and 28 as AD.madison.com