Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska AD Bill Moos retiring after extensive consideration, conversations

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
madison
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Moos' tenure as Nebraska's athletic director is over. Nebraska and UNL leadership confirmed Friday morning that Moos is retiring, effective Wednesday. "I started to think about it a year and a half ago or so," Moos told the Journal Star in a phone conversation Friday afternoon. "Then the pandemic hit and there was no question that this ship needed its captain to navigate through that tough time and that crisis. I want to say this, gosh, I’ve been very blessed with a 40-year career and 28 as AD.

madison.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Nebraska Basketball
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Williams
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Fred Hoiberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Retirement#Basketball#Unl#The Journal Star#Nu#The University Of Montana#The University Of Oregon#Husker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Nebraska State3 News Now

Former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos reportedly receiving nearly $3 million from NU

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos will reportedly receive nearly $3 million from the University following his retirement. Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald received a copy of the settlement, which states part of that payment is the $1.2 million salary Moos was scheduled to receive in 2022. The deal also includes a $1 million bonus for Moos, which was prorated from the $1.25 million bonus he would've received had he stayed until the end of his contract at the end of 2022.
Nebraska State247Sports

Report: Nebraska legend Ed Stewart 'a favorite' to be named AD

Change is coming at Nebraska, as athletic director Bill Moos announced Friday that he will step down from his post starting on July 1, which marks the start of the new fiscal year. Moos didn't preside over the Cornhuskers' athletic department for all that long — he was hired in 2017 — but he has extensive prior experience at Washington State, Oregon and Montana and will certainly leave a hole.
Nebraska Statethespun.com

How Much Nebraska Is Reportedly Paying Former AD Bill Moos

Nebraska athletics got a surprise this week when reports emerged that athletic director Bill Moos was leaving. It soon turned out to be a retirement, rather than an ousting. But judging by the money, Nebraska may not be thrilled about it. According to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, Nebraska...
SportsYork News-Times

On Bill Moos; If it walks like a duck

Not sure what to make of the sudden departure of Bill Moos as AD at Nebraska. Words on the subject have poured onto airwaves and newspaper pages since the stunning announcement of his ‘retirement’ yesterday. What could I possibly contribute to the landslide of comment on this most mysterious matter? Dang little.
College SportsScarlet Nation

The Weekly Rundown: NIL is here and what will Nebraska do at AD?

Name, image and likeness is here, and we discuss Nebraska's Athletic Director opening and more as we start your Monday off with the Weekly Rundown column. You have to feel pretty good about these things right now:. Nebraska will be ready for Thursday: Name, image and likeness officially opens up...
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska releases details of Moos retirement settlement

Nebraska will pay former athletic director Bill Moos nearly $3 million as part of an agreement reached between Moos and the University. Per the terms of the agreement provided to Husker247 by the University, Moos will be paid a total of $2.912 million in compensation, deferred salary and bonuses to retire with 18 months remaining on his initial five-year contract with the University.
Madison, WIfox47.com

Gov. Evers declares today 'Barry Alvarez Day' as Badgers AD retires

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is getting one last honor on his last day before retirement. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has declared June 30, 2021 as “Barry Alvarez Day,” marking the legendary coach’s lasting impact on the state. Earlier this year, Alvarez announced his retirement...
Nebraska Statejournaldemocrat.com

Doggett retires from Nebraska State Patrol

The commander of the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division, Captain Dan Doggett, at right, retired on Wednesday, June 30. He has served the people of Nebraska for more than 34 years. “Captain Doggett has left a tremendous impact on the Nebraska State Patrol, through his years of leadership, instruction, and service,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our agency, especially the troopers and civilians of the Carrier Enforcement Division, has undoubtedly benefited from Captain Doggett’s leadership.” Doggett began his career with the Nebraska State Patrol in 1987, assigned to the carrier enforcement division in North Platte. He has since served in the patrol division, carrier enforcement, and investigative services in several areas of the state, including Syracuse, Lincoln, North Platte, and Omaha. “I am proud to have had the opportunity to work alongside dedicated troopers across Nebraska for many years,” said Captain Doggett. “It has been my honor to serve the people of Nebraska.”
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

Mailbag: NIL Dos & Don’ts, Special Teams, the Nebraska AD Search and More

It’s time for another mailbag, so let’s dive in. What area of special teams do you expect to show the most improvement? (@dmhusker1) Brandon Vogel: Punting seems like the best bet. That’s a little bit by default. Kickoffs (coverage and return) are such a small part of the game under the current rules and one would expect Connor Culp to remain good, that only leaves punting or punt return. I don’t yet see a De’Mornay Pierson-El type on the roster, so I’m back at punting. I think with a coach more directly overseeing special teams and the benefit of multiple options at punter, it is the area most ripe for rapid improvement. While we still need to see Daniel Cerni do it at this level, just having an Aussie-style punter also means Nebraska has the potential to get creative with how it handles punts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy