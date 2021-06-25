Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Erika Jayne accused of refusing to cough up bank records, hiding assets

By Chelsea Hirsch
Posted by 
Page Six
Page Six
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErika Jayne’s extravagant lifestyle is being called into question as part of her estranged husband’s law firm’s bankruptcy case. In court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday, Jayne, 49, was accused of refusing to turn over her bank records to the bankruptcy trustee who is investigating Tom Girardi’s assets as part of Girardi Keese’s involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. The trustee also accused the “XXpen$ive” singer of using her “glam” lifestyle to conceal assets in the case.

pagesix.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Page Six

Page Six

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To Us#Cough#Trustee#Ej Global#Rhobh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Lawyer Fears 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Could Hide Assets Unless His Investigation Into Her Finances Moves Quickly

The investigation into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s finances is moving quickly with a lawyer telling the court he fears she could hide assets. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a lawyer involved in the bankruptcy for Jayne’s estranged husband Thomas Girardi is asking to depose her landlord.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Denies Withholding Financial Info In Bankruptcy Case; Requests To Have Attorney Ronald Richards Removed For Second Time

This week Erika Jayne continues her battle against accusations of hiding equity and the heartbreak of ill-fitting sweatpants. We will probably find the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star papped at Applebee’s, where she’ll dare anyone to comment on ordering a side of suffering for orphans with her 2 for $20 Fiesta Lime Chicken dinner. […] The post Erika Jayne Denies Withholding Financial Info In Bankruptcy Case; Requests To Have Attorney Ronald Richards Removed For Second Time appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Christian Stracke Filed For Divorce On Her Birthday Without Telling Her And Brought Her A Cake

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Sutton Stracke is doing the most to earn her diamond this season. She’s been in an ongoing feud with fellow newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff that just keeps getting worse. She’s the only one questioning Erika Jayne for her alleged involvement in Tom Girardi’s legal accusations following their sham divorce. And she’s […] The post Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Christian Stracke Filed For Divorce On Her Birthday Without Telling Her And Brought Her A Cake appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Erika Jayne wears statement-making shirt amid legal drama

That’s not ice, it’s diamonds. Erika Jayne lived up to her tagline while out and about on Tuesday in LA amid her ongoing legal woes, wearing a long-sleeved GCDS shirt printed with a pointed message: “always cool.”. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 49, paired her statement-making top with...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Accused Of Refusing To Submit Financial Records For Review; Erika’s CPA, Manager, Lawyer, And Landlord Will Be Investigated

Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale, a tale of a fateful trip. That started at a restaurant, and totally went to shit. Greetings from the SS Screw You Over where Erika Jayne is reading up on how to tread water because her boat is about to meet an iceberg named Ronald Richards. […] The post Erika Jayne Accused Of Refusing To Submit Financial Records For Review; Erika’s CPA, Manager, Lawyer, And Landlord Will Be Investigated appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Erika Jayne Is ‘Playing Musical Chairs’ With Her Money, According to Legal Expert

It’s expensive to be her! Lawyer Goldie Schon has some ideas about where Erika Jayne’s money might be. “People open other companies or they do something to create another hurdle to avoid detecting where the money went. She’s playing musical chairs with the money but it’s not going to work,” the lawyer, who is not affiliated with Erika’s case, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, June 30. “It never works with the federal government. They’re going to figure it out in the end. It’s all traceable. So they’re either going to get the money back or they’re going to file a judgment against her for how much money she took.”
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Law Firm Suing Erika Jayne For $5 Million For Allegedly Faking Divorce From Tom Girardi

Someone might want to call Shaggy and the Gang, put oil in the Mystery Machine, and start looking for Erika Jayne’s money stash. Pretty soon Tom Girardi is going to start grumbling about “those meddling kids”, except those kids are lawyers and those lawyers want payment on multiple debts. While EJ is playing the innocent […] The post Law Firm Suing Erika Jayne For $5 Million For Allegedly Faking Divorce From Tom Girardi appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Longtime Secretary Of ‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Husband Forced To Testify About His Finances In Bankruptcy Battle

A former employee of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband Thomas Girardi has been dragged into his legal mess. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the trustee presiding over Girardi’s involuntary Chapter7 bankruptcy case recently asked the court for permission to depose his longtime secretary, Sharleen Fujimoto.

Comments / 1

Community Policy