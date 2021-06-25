Erika Jayne accused of refusing to cough up bank records, hiding assets

It’s expensive to be her! Lawyer Goldie Schon has some ideas about where Erika Jayne’s money might be. “People open other companies or they do something to create another hurdle to avoid detecting where the money went. She’s playing musical chairs with the money but it’s not going to work,” the lawyer, who is not affiliated with Erika’s case, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, June 30. “It never works with the federal government. They’re going to figure it out in the end. It’s all traceable. So they’re either going to get the money back or they’re going to file a judgment against her for how much money she took.”