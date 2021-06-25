Erika Jayne accused of refusing to cough up bank records, hiding assets
Erika Jayne’s extravagant lifestyle is being called into question as part of her estranged husband’s law firm’s bankruptcy case. In court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday, Jayne, 49, was accused of refusing to turn over her bank records to the bankruptcy trustee who is investigating Tom Girardi’s assets as part of Girardi Keese’s involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. The trustee also accused the “XXpen$ive” singer of using her “glam” lifestyle to conceal assets in the case.pagesix.com