Diana Taurasi is one of the biggest legends in the history of the WNBA and there is no doubt that she deserves her place amongst the biggest legends of basketball. Throughout her career, she has stood out on the floor thanks to her sneaker choices and some of the different signature models she has worn. Over the years, she has worn a plethora of various Nike LeBron models, and after all of these years, she is finally getting her own Nike LeBron colorways.