Mother with broken pelvis pulls teen daughter from crumbling condo in Miami
Angela Gonzalez lost her home when a 12-story ocean front condo building suddenly collapsed in Miami — but she would not lose her daughter too. The brave mother was racing from the crumbling Champlain Towers in Surfside along side her 16-year-old daughter, Deven, early Thursday morning, when the ninth floor gave way, CBS Miami reported. Together they fell four floors and Angela was badly injured, but she refused to leave the collapsing building alone.americanmilitarynews.com