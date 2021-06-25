Mother with broken pelvis pulls teen daughter from crumbling condo in Miami

The remains of two young children were pulled from the wreckage of the Miami-area condo collapse on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed deaths to 18 after seven days of recovery efforts. “I’m very pained to tell you that we found two additional bodies in the rubble, which brings our total count to 18, 18 fatalities. It is also with great sorrow, real pain, that I have to share with you that two of these were children, aged 4 and 10,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at an evening press briefing. “Any loss of life, especially given the unexpected, unprecedented nature of this event is a tragedy. But the loss of our children is too great to bear,” she said. The identities of the children were not immediately known. A total of 147 people remain unaccounted for after the shocking collapse of the Champlain Towers South building last week. A federal investigation into the cause of the collapse is reportedly set to be carried out by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.