Miami, FL

Mother with broken pelvis pulls teen daughter from crumbling condo in Miami

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngela Gonzalez lost her home when a 12-story ocean front condo building suddenly collapsed in Miami — but she would not lose her daughter too. The brave mother was racing from the crumbling Champlain Towers in Surfside along side her 16-year-old daughter, Deven, early Thursday morning, when the ninth floor gave way, CBS Miami reported. Together they fell four floors and Angela was badly injured, but she refused to leave the collapsing building alone.

americanmilitarynews.com
#Search And Rescue#Pelvis#Above And Below#Condo#Accident#Cbs Miami#Jackson Memorial Hospital#The New York Times#Miami Senior High School#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Miami, FL Posted by
NBC News

Voicemail captures survivor's panic as Miami condo building started to crumble

A newly-released voicemail captured one survivor's panic as the Miami Beach-area condo building that she called home started to crumble. Raysa Rodriguez was asleep in unit 907 when she woke up to a thunderous bang and called her brother, Fred, about 1:30 a.m. June 24. A recording of her more than two-minute message was provided by The Moskowitz Law Firm, which is representing Rodriguez in a lawsuit against Champlain Towers South Condominium Association, which oversaw the 12-story building in Surfside.
Morristown, TN wymt.com

Teens pull young person from overpass ledge.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown-area mom is calling her son and his friend heroes after their decision to stop and help a stranger at risk along Morris Boulevard. On Sunday evening Trinady Swiney was driving his friend, Josh Gilbert, from his home to the Swiney household, when they detected something amiss along the main road through Morristown. The friends spotted a young person in distress at the Morris Boulevard overpass over Dave Crockett Parkway. “Something told me to just turn around,” said Swiney.
Public Safety Posted by
The Independent

'It was completely preventable': Man who lost mother and grandmother in Miami condo collapse seeks justice

Pablo Rodriguez has spent days reliving the moment he found out his mother had died. He was rushing to her home at the collapsed tower in Surfside, Florida, carrying with him a glimmer of hope that she and his grandmother might have survived. Then he saw the video.“At that point I just completely lost it,” he says, “because I knew where my mom’s unit was, and I could see her balcony and everything just came completely crashing down. So that’s the moment that, in my mind, I was watching them die.”Elena Blasser, 64, lived on the 11th floor. Her mother,...
Florida State Derrick

8 more dead pulled from rubble of collapsed Florida condo

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The search for victims of the collapse of a Miami-area high-rise condominium reached its 14th day on Wednesday, with the death toll at three dozen, more than 100 people still unaccounted for and authorities sounding more and more grim. Crews on Tuesday dug through pulverized concrete...
Accidents The Jewish Press

Tenth Body Recovered from Surfside Condo Rubble Near Miami

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava confirmed Monday that search and rescue workers recovered another body from the rubble of the collapsed oceanfront Champlain Towers South condo building in Florida. The news brings the death toll from the disaster to 10 thus far. Another 151 people are still missing; 135 are...
Miami, FL globalconstructionreview.com

Death toll from Miami condo collapse reaches 64

The bodies of four more people were recovered from the wreckage of the Miami apartment block that partially collapsed on 24 June, bringing the confirmed death toll to 64, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said yesterday on the fifteenth day of rescue operations at the site. Two hundred people...
Relationships Posted by
Newsweek

Family Receives Mysterious Calls From Collapsed Miami Condo Apartment

A family say they have received more than a dozen calls from the landline of relatives who remain unaccounted for since their apartment's condominium building collapsed. Rescuers continue to search through debris at the site of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, where nine people have been confirmed dead and more than 150 people remain unaccounted for.
Accidents Posted by
TheDailyBeast

Bodies of Two Young Children Pulled From Surfside Condo Wreckage

The remains of two young children were pulled from the wreckage of the Miami-area condo collapse on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed deaths to 18 after seven days of recovery efforts. “I’m very pained to tell you that we found two additional bodies in the rubble, which brings our total count to 18, 18 fatalities. It is also with great sorrow, real pain, that I have to share with you that two of these were children, aged 4 and 10,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at an evening press briefing. “Any loss of life, especially given the unexpected, unprecedented nature of this event is a tragedy. But the loss of our children is too great to bear,” she said. The identities of the children were not immediately known. A total of 147 people remain unaccounted for after the shocking collapse of the Champlain Towers South building last week. A federal investigation into the cause of the collapse is reportedly set to be carried out by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
Miami, FL Posted by
Lawrence Post

Firefighter finds the body of his 7-year-old daughter in rubble of Miami condo

A firefighter working tirelessly at the site of the Florida condo collapse on Thursday recovered the remains of his own daughter, according to tragic reports. The firefighter was among a crew of rescue workers searching the rubble for survivors. Yet one of the bodies he helped to pull from the ruin of Champlain Towers South was that of his own little girl. The grieving father is said to have wrapped his daughter in his jacket and placed a small US flag on the gurney.
Surfside, FL Posted by
NBC News

Mother, daughter 'should not be alive' after condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A mother and daughter who paramedics said “should not be alive” after what they went through during the condo tower collapse are on the long road to recovery, a relative said Friday. But the husband and father who lived with them remained among the missing after crews...

