How can any of us possibly know peace when Rihanna is out here showing us a brand-new beauty look every five minutes (and looking better than we could ever hope to in every single one)? We can't — those are the hard facts. This time is no exception: On June 29, Rihanna revealed yet another new haircut via Instagram while revealing pieces from her Savage x Fenty Pride collection (which will actually support five different LGBTQIA+ organizations).