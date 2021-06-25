Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Point, IA

Mid-Prairie Softball Sweeps Crusaders

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team turned a Wednesday bus ride to West Point into a business trip as they trounced Holy Trinity Catholic in both ends of a doubleheader by 15-1 and 13-3 scores. In the opener, the Crusaders scored once in the first inning only to see the Hawks roar back with 10 in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth to end the game early. Mid-Prairie cracked 21 hits in the win as a team. Nine different players had a hit, eight had multiple hits, nine players scored at least one run and eight players had an RBI. Hannah Sellers was three for four with a double and four RBI. Landry Pacha also went three for four, belting a solo homer. Dawsyn Miller was three for three with an RBI. Myah Lugar got the win in the circle, giving up four hits, one run and striking out eight.

www.kciiradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Point, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#Holy Trinity Catholic#Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Harlan, IAharlanonline.com

Brouse pitches no-hitter, homers twice in Cyclone softball sweep

 HARLAN (June 21) -- Emily Brouse pitched a no-hitter in game one and went 5-for-8 with two home runs and seven RBI at the plate Monday night to lead Harlan Community to a doubleheader sweep of the Red Oak softball team.  HCHS won by identical 10-1 scores at H. Jack...
Burlington, IADaily Gate City

Burlington sweeps softball doubleheader from Lady Hawks

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Grayhounds took first inning leads to take both games of a softball doubleheader at the RecPlex FunCity Turf Saturday. Burlington scored six runs in the first inning and went on to win game one 12-4. The Grayhounds scored three runs in the first inning of game two and completed the sweep with a 12-2 six-inning win.
Creston, IAnonpareilonline.com

Creston sweeps Lewis Central softball

Lewis Central softball suffered two losses in a doubleheader sweep at Creston on Monday losing 11-1 and 10-0. The Titans struggled offensively finished with only two hits in game one and four in game two. L.C. started game one by scoring one run after Hayler Bach was walked, Avery Heller...
Sportskciiradio.com

Highland Softball Walks-It-Off Against WMU, Huskie Baseball Sweeps

A pitcher’s duel in Riverside ended in jubilation for the home squad on Monday when the Highland softball team got revenge from the first meeting and walked it off against Winfield-Mt. Union by a 3-2 final. A 2-1 Wolves advantage for much of the game disappeared in the seventh when...
Charles City, IACharles City Press

Comets sweep back to top of NEIC softball

CHARLES CITY — After being shut out 10-0 in six innings the game before, New Hampton made a strong bid to at least go the distance against Charles City in the subsequent game of Tuesday’s Northeast Iowa Conference softball doubleheader. The Chickasaws rallied for 4 runs in the third inning...
Cascade, IAtelegraphherald.com

Prep softball: Cascade gaining confidence, sweeps Bellevue

CASCADE, Iowa — The last week or so has served as one big confidence boost for Cascade. And not just the regular starting lineup. The entire roster. Claudia Noonan drove in four runs in the opener and Cougars catcher McKenna Gehl threw out four baserunners at third in the second game as Cascade completed a sweep of Bellevue, 11-1 and 6-2, on Monday at Cascade High School.
Sun Prairie, WIWiscnews.com

Kaukauna edges Sun Prairie in WIAA Division 1 state softball final

GREEN BAY — All signs pointed to a tight, well-pitched and cleanly fielded game, where one run might make the difference in the WIAA Division 1 state softball championship. Top-seeded and fifth-ranked Kaukauna manufactured that lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning and it proved decisive in a 1-0 victory over second-seeded and ninth-ranked Sun Prairie on Wednesday at UW-Green Bay’s King Park.
Camanche, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Northeast softball sweeps Camanche

GOOSE LAKE — The Northeast dugout could probably be heard from miles away. That’s just how the Rebels like it. “We love being loud,” Northeast freshman Haleigh Banowetz said. “It helps us get going and keeps up pumped up.”. The Rebels swept Camanche 14-9, 12-2 in a doubleheader Monday. “We...
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Demons and Hawks Renew Baseball Rivalry, Mid-Prairie Softball at Lowden

Dick Sojka Memorial Field in Washington is the venue for tonight’s Washington County rivalry matchup between the Demons and Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks. The Washington baseball team comes in with an overall record of 13-9 after a split at Fairfield on Thursday. For the year, Washington is hitting .355 as a team with a staff ERA of 6.59. Individually, Washington is led by Lucas Kroll with a .469 average, 30 hits, 26 runs scored and 21 RBI. Kroll is one of four Demons, along with Wilx Witthoft, Reece Mayer and Jacob Miller who are hitting .400 or better. On the mound, Washington is led by Kole Williams with a 4-1 record and 3.35 ERA across 23 innings.
Le Mars, IAKLEM

Bishop Heelan Sweeps Le Mars Softball – Clinches MRAC Title

Le Mars suffered a doubleheader loss at the hands of the number 14 ranked Bishop Heelan Crusaders last night by final scores of 10-3 and 4-0. Le Mars was able to draw first blood in game 1 by scoring on a bases loaded walk from Sarah Brown to take the first lead 1-0. In the top of the third, the Crusaders had an answer with a three-run half inning with two runs coming off a two-run base hit from Ella Fitzpatrick. Le Mars responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth. That made it 3-2 entering the top of the fifth with the Crusaders pulling away by scoring five runs in that half of the inning. The Bulldogs plated one more run and the Crusaders scored two more to finish the game 10-3.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Hickory Post 48 softball sweeps home doubleheader against Watauga Post 130

CATAWBA — The Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion softball team played only its third home date of the season on Tuesday night at Bandys High School. Facing a Watauga Post 130 squad that is mostly comprised of younger players, Post 48 earned its fourth doubleheader sweep, winning 8-2 to open the night before adding a 17-1, four-inning victory in Game 2.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Sweeps Friday Tournament

The #4 in class 5A Indianola softball team swept their way through a tournament at Dallas Center-Grimes with some of the areas best teams Friday, taking down #1 in class 4A Winterset 5-2, #4 in class 4A Norwalk 13-1 in three innings, and #14 in class 4A North Polk 2-0.
Sioux City, IAnonpareilonline.com

Jackets fall to Crusaders

For the fourth time in five days, Thomas Jefferson baseball lost to Sioux City Heelan in a doubleheader sweep. T.J. lost game one 10-0 and game two 14-4. “We competed well,” head coach Tom Giles said. “Missed many opportunities in game one. Game two Hunter Ryba pitched well but hit his limit and relief pitching got away from us.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy