Burlington, IA

Demons and Grayhounds Suspend Game One in Rain Shortened Night

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was supposed to be a Southeast Conference baseball doubleheader last night turned into a shortened game one where Washington and Burlington was forced to suspend action. The league leading Grayhounds plated a run in the second and third frames to take a 2-0 advantage, but Kole Williams got the Demons on the board with a solo shot to left field in the fourth. Burlington’s Alex Fawcett answered with a towering shot of his own only to have Ethan Patterson get that run back with a RBI single in the fifth. The game came to a pause in the seventh due to lightning and the contest was called after an hour. The game was suspended in the seventh with the score in favor of Burlington 4-2. If a make up date can be found they will pick up where they left off, if not, Burlington will be declared a 3-2 winner in six full frames. Washington had five hits and Ethan Zieglowsky gave them a chance with a complete game on the hill giving up three runs on six hits and allowing four free passes.

www.kciiradio.com
